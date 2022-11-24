Farmers appeal to retailers 'to act responsibly' in pricing of poultry

This as an "extremely difficult and stressful" time for the poultry industry due to bird flu.
Farmers appeal to retailers 'to act responsibly' in pricing of poultry

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that with the measures in place to control the spread of bird flu, he is "very confident there will be no supply issue" with turkeys this festive season.

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 15:08
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are appealing to retailers "to act responsibly" in their pricing of poultry.

Irish Farmers' Association poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam has described this as an "extremely difficult and stressful" time for the industry, with a second case of bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock in Co Monaghan in recent days.

Mr Sweetnam commended farmers, industry, and the National Disease Control Centre for their "tremendous efforts during this difficult season" where bird flu is a "massive threat to the sector".

“The massive effort and commitment shown by farmers and industry alike in maintaining the highest levels of biosecurity in an effort to stop the spread of avian influenza must be commended,” he said.

“It’s an extremely difficult and stressful time for all involved and we are cognisant of the mental pressures on farmers and those in the industry. 

"We would appeal to retailers to act responsibly in their pricing policy of poultry.” 

In addition, Mr Sweetnam emphasised that the risk of infection to humans is very low, "and there is no risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry meat or eggs".

The risk remains

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that with the measures in place to control the spread of bird flu, he is "very confident there will be no supply issue" with turkeys this festive season.

"Last year we had six cases in commercial flocks over the course of the season and there were six cases in Northern Ireland last year as well, so it is certainly possible we could see more cases," he told the Seanad. 

"This disease is highly infectious. That is why we have put in place the most secure measures possible and advice to farmers as to how to keep their flocks safe. 

"However, the risk remains, as we have seen with a second flock infected. 

"It is therefore crucial that, over the coming period, everyone takes every possible step. 

"The risk will remain but, working together, we will ensure there is no wider issue for the sector and no impact on the availability of turkeys for Christmas.

Read More

4,000 turkeys to be culled in second bird flu flock

More in this section

Christmas, hands and knife cut food at dinner table in dining room for birthday party or thanksgiving holiday celebration event. Support Irish pig producers this Christmas, IFA urges 
red-haired cow eating fresh green grass on a field Residue testing results show continued high levels of compliance in 2021
Over €5.3m issuing to over 1,000 in Organic Farming Scheme Over €5.3m issuing to over 1,000 in Organic Farming Scheme
#Farming - Pigs and Poultry
<p>Current wool prices are "disappointingly low".</p>

Call for additional payment in Sheep Improvement Scheme to assist with wool costs

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s