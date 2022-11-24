Over €5.3m issuing to over 1,000 in Organic Farming Scheme

Over €5.3m is being issued to over 1,000 farmers as the 2022 advance payments for the Organic Farming Scheme begin.

These advance payments amount to 85% of the full annual payment offered under the scheme.

The subsequent 15% balancing payment is expected to be made in May 2023.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the payments issued this week represent an increase of €1.3m compared to 2021.

"Payments have issued earlier this year and will continue over the coming weeks to the remaining farmers," Ms Hackett said.

She is also reminding existing organic farmers whose contracts end this year to apply to participate in the new scheme on agfood.ie by December 9.

Growth in organic sector

At present, there are approximately 2,100 farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme and annual payments under the scheme will amount to approximately €13m.

Approximately 110,000 hectares are currently under organic production.

“In the past couple of years, there has been significant interest and growth in the organic sector, and we are focused on delivering the programme for government target of 7.5% of land under organic production," Ms Hackett commented.

"As such, these payments to organic farmers are vital to provide the necessary support for the maintenance and conversion to organic farming.

"I would also remind farmers that the scheme is currently open for applications until December 9 and strongly encourage anyone who wishes to apply to do so now.

"As I previously announced, from 2023 farmers participating in the scheme will benefit from enhanced payment rates and the introduction of a participation payment."

She added that the benefits of converting will ensure that the "fundamental principles of improving environmental benefits for all and applying sustainable methods of farming create better outcomes across our communities".