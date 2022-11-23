Carbon-neutral farming at Dowth

Carbon-neutral farming was top of the agenda for a recent visit of Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Devenish Lands at Dowth.

On his visit, Mr Martin heard of how the agriculture sector "has the potential to go beyond carbon neutral" and become an important solution to the global climate crisis.

He witnessed how the nationally and internationally-recognised research farm, owned and run by animal nutrition company Devenish, has proven that both beef and lamb can be produced in a "carbon-neutral manner" through the use of multispecies swards and other climate-smart farming techniques which reduce inputs while boosting output.

The company also informed him of its focus on optimising nutrient utilisation in soil, plant, animal, environmental and human health, known as 'One Health, from Soil to Society'.

On the visit, the Taoiseach met with Devenish chair Owen Brennan, director of human health professor Alice Stanton, and director of global agriculture and sustainability professor John Gilliland who briefed him on the work of the EU’s Soil Mission Board.

The Taoiseach also met Jean Kennedy, director of the Global Innovation Centre who gave an overview of the ongoing projects at Dowth.

Mr Martin said he was "impressed" by the research carried out on the decarbonisation of beef and lamb production.

"Their findings have the potential to help agriculture on the transition to a more sustainable future, not only in Ireland but globally too," Mr Martin said.

Chair of Devenish Owen Brennan said that the research it is carrying out "has produced results which are a game changer for agriculture, the environment, and human health".

He added that it is "vital" that they are considered in environmental policy, both locally and globally.

“Embracing innovative techniques such as these will help Irish agriculture enhance its stellar international reputation, now and in the future," Mr Brennan added.

"We look forward to working with his Government in the future to help craft a more sustainable future for all."

Established in 2013, the Devenish Lands at Dowth is a nationally and internationally recognised research farm dedicated to developing sustainable agriculture solutions and promoting human health through nutrition.

Some of its main collaborating partners include University College Dublin, Queen’s University Belfast, University of California, Davis, and Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

Based in Co Meath, the farm is within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier this year, Devenish hosted a parliamentary delegation from New Zealand, as part of an official visit to Ireland to learn more about sustainable Irish farming and ongoing agri-technology research.

Following the visit, Mr Brennan said that there is a "number of synergies" between the New Zealand and Ireland markets.

"We share a focus on consumer and animal-friendly solutions, as well as a passion for sustainable farming practices," Mr Brennan said.

"It was great to have the opportunity to share our work on sustainable farming and food solutions, and I hope it helps to inspire future collaboration."

New Zealand Ambassador Brad Burgess said that the delegation enjoyed having an exchange on the latest grassland research, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity practices.

"The pace of cooperation between New Zealand and Ireland on climate and agriculture continues to accelerate," Mr Burgess added.

Also during the summer, the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms convened on the Co Meath farm for its first in-person meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Made up of 12 commercially-viable farms stretching from Cuba to Indonesia and Brazil to Finland, the group is on a mission to radically redefine sustainability by learning from exemplary farming systems around the world.

Led by Wageningen University in the Netherlands, which specialises in healthy food and living environment research, the network of farms aims to create a tangible real-life global outdoor classroom and laboratory, which will advance the scientific understanding of sustainable food production and encourage collaboration between farmers, stakeholders, industry, and policymakers.

The Devenish Lands at Dowth has been one of the group's member farms since 2018.

The group aims to design new farming systems which help the agriculture sector meet global sustainability targets, taking account of a range of soil, climate, culture, and local conditions.

Jean Kennedy, director of the Global Innovation Centre at Devenish said that by working as part of the network, "we are confident we can leave the industry in better shape for the next generation of farmers".