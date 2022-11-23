Aid for Shass Mountain farmers

Tonnes of peat slid down from the Shass Mountain in to Corcormick townland near Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim. Picture: Joe Dunne

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 15:58
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An aid package to support farmers whose land was impacted by the Shass Mountain landslide in Co Leitrim over two years ago has been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The package will provide financial support to those landowners whose agricultural lands were inundated with peat silt and sludge as a consequence of the overspill caused by the landslide in the Drumkeeran area on June 28, 2020.

Support will also be provided for fencing and gateways on agricultural land affected by the landslide. 

Farmers will be able to qualify for payments of up to a maximum of €20,000 each.

For the owners of forestry affected by the landslide, funding is being provided for the reconstitution of affected forest areas as part of the aid package.

"Having visited the Drumkeeran area in November 2021, I witnessed the significant effect of the landslide on the locality," Mr McConalogue said, as he announced the scheme this week.

"It was incredibly tough on everyone in the area. 

"This was a hugely traumatic event for farmers and households in the area.

"We have moved to support farmers and landowners who have found themselves in this awful situation through no fault of their own."

Mr McConalogue said the Government "will continue to stand by the farmers affected".

"We have all worked very hard in order to deliver this package that I hope will bring comfort to the farmers and landowners," he added.

Mr McConalogue also commended the work done by the inter-agency working group chaired by Minister Malcolm Noonan in the aftermath of the landslide.

Mr Noonan also welcomed news of the agreement on a compensation package for farmers.

“The bog slide at Drumkeeran was a traumatic event for people locally," Mr Noonan said.

"It undermined livelihoods and caused serious and irreversible ecological damage."

Mr Noonan said that "lessons must be learned" from events such as this.

"The reports we commissioned should inform all future land use proposals on sensitive soils and habitats," Mr Noonan continued.

"The most immediate issue was to compensate landowners for loss of productive land, and I was delighted to work with my colleague Minister McConalogue to reach conclusion on this package.

“I commend everyone involved in this process, and I’d particularly like to thank the local community and Leitrim County Council, who have borne the brunt of the impact of this awful event.

"We must work together to ensure such incidents never happen again.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that it is writing to those affected by the landslide with details of the scheme. 

The attention of applicants is drawn to the closing date for the receipt of applications under the aid package which shall be Wednesday, November 30. 

