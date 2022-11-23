Irish access for export of pigmeat to Malaysia

Ireland has secured access for the export of pigmeat to Malaysia.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Malaysia, which is a multi-ethnic country with a population of 33m, has a sizeable consumer market for pork, with imports accounting for around 6% to 7% of total pigmeat consumption.

Per capita consumption of pork amounts to 17kg annually there.

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he hopes the opening of this "crucial and strategic market" will help to "drive greater levels of competition in the market which, in turn, should drive improved returns to farmers".

“We are currently planning the trade mission agenda for 2023, and I hope that this will include a mission to Malaysia to build on this important market access achievement," Mr McConalogue added.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said trade to international markets outside Europe was worth €365m or almost 40% of the total value of Irish pigmeat exports in 2021.