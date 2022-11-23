Time for pre-season training for your dry cows

Most farms around the country will be drying off cows at this time of year in preparation for the spring calving period. This gives the cows and farmers an opportunity to rest and recuperate from the previous season and prepare for the next, which can be particularly fast paced, especially as farms focus on more compact calving.

The dry cow is an unproductive cow, and how we manage this animal during this 6–8-week period will determine how productive the cow will be in the next lactation. Metabolic issues, calving difficulty, body condition, negative energy balance and dry matter intake can all be influenced by what we do over the next 8 weeks or so.

Success in the past based on previous dry cow management and diets is no guarantee of success now and should be reviewed based on this year’s silages and setup. There is no quick fix to getting the dry cow period correct.

The number one job on top of every farmer’s list in the next week is to get their own grass silage tested, if not done already. Knowing the quality of the feed on offer during the winter will determine the success of the next season.

There are four key elements to getting the dry cow period correct:

Body condition score

Nutrition

Minerals

Management

Body condition

Body condition score (BCS) is the cornerstone of any system. Minimising its change from full lactation to dry period will, for one thing, reduce costs on the farm. Drying off cows in BCS 3–3.25 and maintaining them during the dry period is key.

In some situations, cows have been dried off at BCS 2.75, which is under condition, and by the time the 60 days of the dry cow period are over, the cows are in BCS 3.75, which is too fat for calving. Overly fat cows are nine times more likely to suffer a metabolic disease post-calving. Monitoring the change in BCS and acting before cows begin putting on too much weight is vital.

Nutrition

Analysing your silage is the first step in providing the right nutrition and feeding a maintenance diet based around this is the target. Monitoring dry matter intake (DMI) is the next step. This is the first area we look at if we come across issues, as opposed to the diet or minerals.

Cows on an ad-lib silage diet can eat 13–14 kg DM daily. These intakes are too high during the dry cow period, even for cows on average silage quality of 68 DMD.

Aim to allocate 11 kg DMI daily to dry cows. To control the cows’ dry matter intake, use straw during the dry cow period, which will also reduce the amount of silage being used over the winter period. One kilo of straw can save up to 5kg of fresh weight of silage in a diet.

Protein is the other key element to a successful dry cow period. The overall protein of the dry cow diet needs to be between 13–14% crude protein in order for cows to be able to break down the fibre in the diet, but also for good quality colostrum in spring.

Try and supplement the diet with a high protein source in small amounts daily throughout the eight-week period. In some cases, dry cows are only offered some ration in the final two weeks before calving, but this is a little bit late. It should be introduced at least a month out from calving.

Minerals

It is vital that dry cows get up to 30mg of magnesium per day. Magnesium helps reduce the risk of milk fever, particularly when feeding silages that have high potassium levels above 2%. Including minerals in the dry cow diet is not up for debate, but the mineral source is something that needs attention.

Organic minerals, like Sel-Plex and Bioplex, support your herd’s immune defences and overall performance. They are also more bioavailable, meaning we can still achieve great results while feeding less. This also means that there is less wasted to the environment.

Don't forget management

Finally, management can be the elephant in the room when we come across problems. Feed space and lying space, availability of water and feed, animal movement and feed quality can all lead to stress in the animal, which might seem small and irrelevant but underpins a good dry cow program.

It is recommended to have one feed space and one lying space per cow in the dry cow shed. If cows are waiting around sheds not eating or lying down, there needs to be a review of facilities for the dry cows. Once cows are moved to calving pens, it is crucial that there is always feed available to them.