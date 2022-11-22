Use of tech to improve farm efficiency recognised at awards

ICBF's work to improve traceability and efficiency within the Irish livestock sectors were acknowledged in the recent 2022 Leaders Awards organised by the Tech Industry Alliance made up of it@cork and KerrySciTech.

ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) won the Smart Technology Innovation award.

Chief executive Sean Coughlan explained ICBF is pioneering DNA traceability for cows on a scale greater than any other country worldwide, with the purpose of ensuring future generations of cows in Ireland emit less carbon.

This traceability at the animal level is giving Irish agriculture a clear picture of how climate-efficient and profitable each animal is, and if it should be used to breed the next generation.

Mr Coughlan said: "We are helping farmers make Ireland’s carbon footprint lower by giving them the information to select those animals that are highly productive but produce less methane.

"Dealing with 100,000 farms, our objective is to have every single bovine animal in the country genotyped. We have one of the largest databases of animal data globally. We process this data on a real-time basis as we receive new DNA profiles for animals and perform subsequent parentage verification and discovery.

"We have been growing rapidly and have doubled our staff over the last 10 years. With the challenges facing agriculture and the sustainability requirement to do more with less, that growth will continue.

"We have solutions, and importantly, as new research comes forward internally, and from Teagasc, we have the capability to rapidly implement."

Based at their new innovation hub in Ballincollig, Co Cork, and employing 85 people, ICBF is a non-profit organisation applying cutting-edge science and technology to help farmers and the agri-food industry make the most sustainable decisions.

Dairymaster, winner of the Multinational of the Year Award, is a world leader in dairy automation equipment, recognised nationally and internationally for its new developments.

The Leaders Awards is an annual event that recognises achievement, innovation, and commitment in the tech sector in the southwest. From global multinationals to schools and start-ups, the awards recognise those who have delivered outstanding results.