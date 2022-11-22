Senators call for islands to be united for LEADER funding

A campaign to secure a sub-regional LEADER programme for the inhabited islands off the coast of Ireland has received a fresh boost.

It follows a briefing given to Oireachtas members by Comhdháil na nOileán on the difficulties facing island communities where farming, fishing and tourism are the main economic activities. The call for a sub-regional LEADER programme was subsequently raised on two successive days in the Senate.

It was decided to invite Rural and Community Development Minister, Heather Humphreys, to attend a discussion on the issues raised. The islands are currently considered part of their designated counties in the last LEADER programme, but they are united in seeking a change under the next round of LEADER from January 2023.

“It is something island communities want, they believe it will make a strong and positive difference, and there is cross-party support for it,” Senator Sean Kyne said.

"The relationships between islands and their local authorities leave a lot to be desired in some cases, although some counties are better than others. This is a small change that could make a big difference in how this scheme is operated and funded for island communities."

Senator Kyne explained there are similarities between the islands; they have much more in common in many cases than they have with their associated mainland counties.

Pointing out that he had visited some of the islands this year, Senator Paddy Burke said "great work" was happening despite limited funding.

“They have different problems from the mainland and, on one of the islands in Cork, they are creating jobs," he said. "It was usually the other way around, and people would leave the islands to look for employment on the mainland.

"But [there] they are creating jobs, and there are people moving from the mainland to the island and looking for planning permission for houses and so forth,” he said.

Senator Burke said there is a provision in European Union law to have one LEADER programme for the islands and this is what is being sought. Senator Lisa Chambers, supporting the call, said the islands have particular challenges as well as many opportunities.

She said:

It takes three times more money to do a road on an island than it does on the mainland. They have particular difficulties and challenges in doing day-to-day basic services. It makes sense to separate them out from the mainland when it comes to LEADER funding.

Senator Frances Black, speaking the following day, said the Comhar na nOileán briefing, facilitated by Deputies Catherine Connolly and Eamon Ó Cuív, was powerful.

“The group came in to speak about a campaign that is being run by the islands of Ireland for the past 38 years. They want the islands to be recognised as a specific sub-regional area.

"The briefing actually blew me away and I believe that such recognition would allow for targeted and ring-fenced supports to facilitate the economic and community development necessary to ensure that these islands remain inhabited for generations to come,” she said.

Senator Black said she was on an island herself the previous week on a day trip during the recess period and it was beautiful. But she heard that one of the nearby islands was down to a population of some 35 people, many of whom were over 60 years of age.

“It is somewhat scary as we do not want another Blasket Island situation where people have to leave the island. Islanders are the custodians of some of Ireland’s most precious cultural and ecological wealth. But their existence is definitely perilous.

EU framework

The depopulation vulnerability is very worrying, particularly around extreme weather,” she said, noting that the EU is far ahead of Ireland in providing legal and economic frameworks for the support of island communities.

Senator Black said Articles 174 and 349 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU outline the distinct geographical conditions of islands. These permit the EU and its member states to enact special measures to counteract the structural handicaps that islands face.

“Ireland needs to look to examples from Europe and elsewhere to enact a more forward-thinking and just policy for its islands,” she said.

Senator Black said she had spoken many times about how she had spent much of her youth on Rathlin Island.

At one point, the population of that island dropped to just 70 people, and the school faced closure because it had only four pupils.

“Thankfully, the Northern authorities stepped in and provided support and services, including the construction of some beautiful social housing on the island.

“This allowed many of the younger islanders who had departed to return home, which was very helpful. The island now has a population of 160 people, with 20 children in the school.

"This kind of renewal and reinvigoration is possible for all Irish islands, but we really need to work for it,” she said.

Responding to the discussion, the Leader of the House, Senator Regina Doherty, said: “It is strange that the European Union is ahead of us in recognising the value of what the Senator saw on her trip last week. I will look for a debate and raise it with the Minister and come back to her.”