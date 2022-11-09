Cairns: LEADER funding model puts larger counties at a disadvantage

The funding allocation model for the LEADER programme disadvantages larger counties, Cork West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns told the Dail during questions to Community and Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

Ms Cairns asked what measures are being taken to ensure a more equitable and proportionate distribution of funding in the next LEADER programme.

Responding, Minister Humphreys said €180m has been committed to the new LEADER programme (2023-2027).

Factors considered when deciding on the funding included the provision of a minimum allocation of €3m to each subregional area, with the remaining funding distributed based on the area’s population and level of deprivation.

She said this ensures funding is targeted at areas most in need of LEADER support. The views of stakeholders were also taken into account in this regard.

Ms Cairns said she had raised the issue on behalf of concerned organisations and communities in Cork and called for the model to reflect that Cork County Council's administrative area is divided into three local community development committees (LCDCs) as the county-based system in the previous programmes resulted in the under-resourcing of Cork communities.

A letter co-signed by the three chairs of Cork LCDCs, all of them Fine Gael councillors, calls for a fairer distribution of funding.

According to the councillors, under the 2014-2022 allocations, Co Cork, with a population of almost 400,000, received just under €40 million.

Waterford, with a population of 67,000, received €7.5 million and Roscommon, with a population of 64,000, received almost €9 million.

“Proportionately, Waterford receives three times as much as Cork, and Roscommon almost four times as much,” Ms Cairns said, adding that the funding distribution system for the new LEADER programme drastically needs reform.

Minister Humphreys said the LEADER allocation for Cork is almost €21 million, up from €13.9 million in the previous programme, and is the highest allocation in the country.

“The Deputy gave me the example of Roscommon, and in fairness to the county, when the figures are added up, it needs more investment. The western and border area is also recognised by the EU as needing additional support. My focus is very much on delivery,” she said.