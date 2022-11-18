INHFA withdraws from Food Vision Beef and Sheep group

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has expressed "major misgivings" about proposals outlined in the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group report. A statement issued on Friday (November 17) said the organisation has "distanced itself" and "withdrew" from the process.

The INHFA said the decision to withdraw from the group was reached following a "lively" meeting of its national council held this week, where concerns around the measures contained in the current version of the report were expressed.

A spokesperson for the association said group members feel that these measures, aimed at reducing emissions from the beef sector, will "undermine our naturally reared suckler beef sector".

The proposed measures in the report that are of particular concern are: reducing the slaughter age to 24 months; reducing the age of first calving to 24 months; introducing a farm diversification scheme; and introducing a farm extensification scheme.

Reducing the age of slaughter, even on a voluntary basis, "will undermine suckler and extensive farming systems", the INHFA said.

"There are, we believe, inherent risks associated with this measure that include beef price manipulation resulting from pressure on slaughtering.

"This pressure will be seen each spring as farmers [many of whom are calving down in spring] will be selling stock into an oversupplied market."

In setting a 24-month slaughter target, the INHFA said there is a "distinct possibility that this requirement could become mandatory in any future suckler support scheme".

"There is also a possibility that this could become a requirement for Bord Bia certification," the organisation said.

In relation to reducing the age of calving, the INHFA said this is "not achievable in an extensive farming model [that includes organic]".

"While this may be possible in intensive farming systems, whereby heifers are intensively fed through a meal feeding programme, for many suckler farmers often operating on fragmented holdings, this option is not realistic.

"For many more, they have no desire to pursue this option and see it as counter-productive in reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

On the farm diversification scheme and extensification scheme, the INHFA maintains that "this is a cull of our suckler herd and cannot and should not proceed without a socioeconomic assessment relating to the farming system and the wider rural economy that these farming systems support".

"Beyond this, we also need to recognise the reputational damage from such a cull," the INHFA said.

"How can we continue to promote naturally reared suckler beef in markets throughout Europe and beyond while promoting a cull in order to deliver on climate change targets?

"If we as an organisation agree to this, we are effectively saying that our suckler system is polluting," the association concluded.