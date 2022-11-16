106-acre Kilkenny farm up for auction

Coming up for public auction next week at Carroll's Hotel in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny is 106.5-acre farm located in the southern end of the county near Mullinavat.

Earlsrath House is located approximately 2km north of Mullinavat village. It will go under the hammer at 3pm on Friday, November 25, with Kilkenny-City-based auctioneer Pat Gannon.

“It’s a very fine roadside holding,” said Pat, “And we’ll be offering it in various lots.”

It could be very busy day on the day of the sale, with six possible lots being offered to the public.

Aerial view of the 106-acre farm near Mullinavat, Kilkenny, with lots outlined.

Lot 1 consists of the entire holding of 106.5 acres of land with a two-storey residence and an impressive array of outbuildings. Lot 2 is the residence and farm buildings on 70.5 acres of land. Lot 3 consists of the residence and farm buildings on 44 acres of land.

Lot 4 consists of 26 acres of excellent land with an independent water and electricity supply. Lot 5 is a parcel of 25 acres of excellent roadside land, and the final lot, Lot 6, is an 11-acre parcel of excellent roadside land.

The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse.

“The residence is situated on a lovely elevated site with excellent views,” said Pat. “It’s in good condition, it has been well kept but is in need of modernisation. The access is very nice – via a tree-lined avenue leading to two separate entrances, one to the house and one to the farm buildings.”

Accommodation in the house includes an entrance porch (with wash hand basin and toilet off), hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen and scullery on the ground floor. On the first floor, there is landing leading to three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a series of stone outbuildings off the main house and in addition, there are large outbuildings, including a five-span slatted unit with crush facilities and a three-span slatted unit.

With an overall guide price of €1.5m, it will be interesting to see how and for how much this unique holding will sell in eight days’ time.