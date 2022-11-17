62-acre Meath farm seeking offers in excess of €1m

Located in a prime area of agricultural land in County Meath, a 62-acre farm is new to the market with Coonan Property who have offices in Naas, Maynooth, and Celbridge.
According to Will Coonan of the Maynooth office, there is already a healthy stream of enquiries for the farm, which is located in the townland of Corballis, near Garlow Cross, approximately 8km southeast of Navan and 12km from Dunshaughlin. The M3 motorway gives excellent access to Dublin and is just a kilometre or so to the south of the holding.
“It’s really excellent land,” says Will, “and it’s very well positioned between Navan and Dunshaughlin.”
The guide price is in excess of €1,000,000 (€16,000/acre), which is certainly in keeping with prices achieved for a similar grade of land in this part of Ireland, where large farm holdings dominate in an area of many progressive beef, tillage and dairy operators; all of whom will be potentially interested in such a substantial-sized holding.
“It’s laid out in two divisions,” says Will. “It’s part of a larger holding and it’s a case of a landowner downsizing at the moment.”
There is a very good degree of road frontage onto the Walterstown Road, with one gated entrance onto this public road.
“There’s good interest in the farm so far,” says Will. “It’s just over a week or so into the campaign and we’ve a good number of viewings of the holding lined up for the next week to ten days so it’s a very positive reaction to date.”
The lands were last used for tillage purposes but these level fertile acres would lend themselves to virtually any farming practice.
“In this locality, there would be some big dairy operators in the area as well as general investors looking for blocks of land as investment.”