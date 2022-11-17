62-acre Meath farm seeking offers in excess of €1m

Located in a prime area of agricultural land in County Meath, a 62-acre farm is new to the market with Coonan Property who have offices in Naas, Maynooth, and Celbridge.

According to Will Coonan of the Maynooth office, there is already a healthy stream of enquiries for the farm, which is located in the townland of Corballis, near Garlow Cross, approximately 8km southeast of Navan and 12km from Dunshaughlin. The M3 motorway gives excellent access to Dublin and is just a kilometre or so to the south of the holding.