70-acre farm in West Kerry offers good grazing in stunning setting

A 70-acre farm has just come up for sale with Ballinskelligs-based auctioneer Pauline Sugrue.

For a number of reasons — both aesthetic and practical — this is a farm that will attract plenty of suitors over the coming weeks and, according to Pauline, it already is only days after coming on the market in West Kerry.

The Iveragh Peninsula is well known worldwide for its stunning beauty and the N70 Ring of Kerry road follows much of its spectacular coastline. The location of this property in the townland of Moyrisk in an area known as The Glen is on a stretch just west of the famous tourist route, making it a place of beauty that many discerning visitors will be well aware of.

View of Puffin Island and the Skellig Rocks from the 70-acre farm at Moyrisk.

The farm is in an elevated position at one of Kerry’s most westerly points, between Ballinskelligs and Portmagee and overlooking the Atlantic, Puffin Island just offshore and, farther out to sea, the magnificent Skellig Rocks.

“The quality of the land is good,” says Pauline of the farm, which represents good quality grazing land; amongst the best in this part of the world.

Excellent access

Access to the land is excellent, with a public road running through it and providing a natural divide between the suggested lots of 42 acres and approximately 27 acres, with one section on the seaward side of the holding also being close to but physically separated from the rest. There are no entitlements coming with the farm and there is electricity running alongside the road.

“It can be sold in two lots or three lots or in its entirety,” says Pauline, referring to the flexible nature of the property. “There are about eight acres on their own. A couple of fields back from it, there are another three acres and another five... all on the same side (sea side) of the road. There are over 40 acres then on the other side of the road all together.”

The farm is approximately 7km from Portmagee, 20km from Cahirsiveen and 11km from Ballinskelligs.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries so far,” says Pauline, who couldn’t say yet which way it will go in terms of its value. “It all depends on what people want it for. It would be very suitable for sheep grazing, of course but the way things have changed recently in terms of climate-change targets, you also have people looking to get some carbon credits by buying additional acres of land.”

For those looking even more long-term and given the farm’s special location, there is the hope of getting planning permission down the line for a tourism venture of some sort.

“There might be the slight possibility in the future of doing glamping pods or something like that,” Pauline suggests.

In the meantime, the price expectation is somewhere in the region of €6,000 to €7,000 per acre. It’s a reasonable price for the agricultural commodity that it represents. If more than one prospective purchaser adds some ‘hope value’ to that, it may well exceed expectations.