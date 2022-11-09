A month to get offers in for 55-acre Limerick holding

Another substantial chunk of Limerick Golden Vale land has just come on the market with GVM Auctioneers.

Their latest offering in the townland of Park, near the small town of Castleconnell, is one that should attract a good degree of interest from a variety of people. The property is well located to be used as an out farm, while there are also many progressive farmers in the area whose interest is bound to be piqued by this quality farm.

“It’s 55 acres of good quality agricultural land,” said selling agent Tom Crosse. “It’s well laid out in easily managed divisions and well watered and fenced. It’s on the old main road from Limerick to Dublin.”

The property offers excellent access and is just a short distance from the ‘new’ main road to Dublin – the M7 motorway.

“It’s close to everything,” said Tom. “It’s close to the University, close to the main roads... it’s a very accessible farm and a very decent property. The land, in the main, is very good. It would work as a number of different options. For example, it would make a very nice hobby farm or equestrian farm or an extension to an existing holding.”

With such large markets as the ever-expanding city of Limerick right on its doorstep, it presents a rare opportunity in this vibrant part of the country. As Tom says, it is unusual for something of this size and quality to come up in this part of the world.

Given the property’s location, there is the potential for getting planning permission at some point for a house to be built on the land. Already, there are a number of outbuildings and offices that can form the basis of a farming operation to suit almost any need.

“It’s early days yet. The property has only been on the market a week or so,” said Tom, “but I’ve had some farming interest as well as some business interest so far.”

The farm is for sale by private treaty but a date for final offers has been set at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 6 (unless previously sold). The price guide is €700,000 (€12,700/acre).