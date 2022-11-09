41-acre farm in picturesque Waterford setting offers excellent value

Set in one of the most scenic parts of Co Waterford close to the village of Ballymacarbry, a 41-acre farm with an impressive home is currently on the market with Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke.
The holding is in the townland of Sillaheen, about 4km from Ballymacarbry, 15km from Clonmel, 30km from Dungarvan and 20km from Cahir.
This is an area strongly associated with hillwalking for those who appreciate the very picturesque environs. For this holding, however, the rugged hills form a superb backdrop to the green acres for sale.
“The lands are of excellent quality,” said selling agent John Stokes. “They’re suitable for any purpose and are laid out in one large block surrounding a magnificent residence.”
The residence is certainly nothing short of magnificent. The modern, bright, high-quality home provides a very generous almost 370 sq m of living space.
The house has its own entrance off the road via a 300m driveway and the accommodation includes kitchen/dining room, family room, utility room, wet room and garage on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms (one ensuite) and the main bathroom.
The outbuildings feature a two-span roll-top hay barn and a traditional detached lofted cottage.
The asking price of €800,000 represents excellent value for money, according to Mr Stokes, who added there is the option to purchase an additional 31 acres at the same location with an AMV of €350,000 (€11,300/acre).