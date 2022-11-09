41-acre farm in picturesque Waterford setting offers excellent value

Set in one of the most scenic parts of Co Waterford close to the village of Ballymacarbry, a 41-acre farm with an impressive home is currently on the market with Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke.

The holding is in the townland of Sillaheen, about 4km from Ballymacarbry, 15km from Clonmel, 30km from Dungarvan and 20km from Cahir.