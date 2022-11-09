41-acre farm in picturesque Waterford setting offers excellent value

Quality lands surround 'magnificent' 370 sq m four bedroom house and a traditional detached lofted cottage
41-acre farm in picturesque Waterford setting offers excellent value

The house and land of the 41-acre farm at Sillaheen, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 10:48
Conor Power

Set in one of the most scenic parts of Co Waterford close to the village of Ballymacarbry, a 41-acre farm with an impressive home is currently on the market with Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke.

The holding is in the townland of Sillaheen, about 4km from  Ballymacarbry, 15km from Clonmel, 30km from Dungarvan and 20km from Cahir. 

This is an area strongly associated with hillwalking for those who appreciate the very picturesque environs. For this holding, however, the rugged hills form a superb backdrop to the green acres for sale.

“The lands are of excellent quality,” said selling agent John Stokes. “They’re suitable for any purpose and are laid out in one large block surrounding a magnificent residence.”

The residence is certainly nothing short of magnificent. The modern, bright, high-quality home provides a very generous almost 370 sq m of living space.

The house has its own entrance off the road via a 300m driveway and the accommodation includes kitchen/dining room, family room, utility room, wet room and garage on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms (one ensuite) and the main bathroom.

The outbuildings feature a two-span roll-top hay barn and a traditional detached lofted cottage. 

The asking price of €800,000 represents excellent value for money, according to Mr Stokes, who added there is the option to purchase an additional 31 acres at the same location with an AMV of €350,000 (€11,300/acre).

Read More

103-acre dairy farm offers tempting value

More in this section

Karen Walsh: I've been a farmer's wife all my life but now find I won't get a pension Karen Walsh: I've been a farmer's wife all my life but now find I won't get a pension
reflection in wet pavement of woman with umbrella in the rain and big ben houses of parliament Farm Finance: Interest rates are on the rise once again
Denmark-agriculture-DENMARK-HEALTH-VIRUS-AGRICULTURE-ANIMAL-PROT Denmark to become second country to tax agri emissions
#Farming - Property
CC LEINSTER HOUSE

Cairns: LEADER funding model puts larger counties at a disadvantage

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.314 s