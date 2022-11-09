Brace of stud farms in Kildare sell for €5.55m

Coonan Property in Maynooth were the agents handling the double sale in a packed Tara Room last Thursday, November 3
The two-storey traditional farmhouse on Windgates Farm.

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 12:26
Conor Power

The famous K-Club in Straffan, County Kildare was the setting last week for the high-profile auctions of two farms in the county which, between them, sold for over €5.5m.

Coonan Property in Maynooth were the agents handling the double sale, with Will Coonan the man wielding the gavel in a packed Tara Room last Thursday, November 3.

Both properties were stud farms near Maynooth. Pickering Stud is a 104-acre stud farm with a house and equestrian facilities. It is located in the townland of Corbally and laid out in 10 divisions – all in grass. 

The tree-lined entrance to Pickering Stud. 
The tree-lined entrance to Pickering Stud. 

The stable yard has 29 loose boxes with four access points. The residence offers over 1,000ft2 of living space, with three bedrooms and a private rear garden. Access is via a tree-lined avenue.

Windgates Stud is a 53-acre holding which also boasts excellent equestrian facilities and a residence. Fronting on the Maynooth-Straffan road with circa 600 metres of road frontage, it features 17 loose boxes and a two-storey four-bedroom farmhouse in need of renovation offering circa 1,500ft2 of living space.

Both farms were owned by Derrinstown Stud, which has a 2,000-acre stud farm outside Maynooth and which was founded 40 years ago by the late Sheikh Hamdam Al Maktoum.

The first of the two farms being auctioned on the eventful day was Pickering Stud. Bidding opened at €2,000,000, with three bidders bringing it to €3,350,000 before the auction broke for an instruction from the vendor. 

Pickering stud sold at auction for over €3m.
Pickering stud sold at auction for over €3m.

Following the interval, the farm was placed on the market and bidding increased it to €3,450,000 (over €34,000/acre) before being sold to a local farmer.

Following a short interval, Windgates Stud was next to be offered to the room. The bidding opened at €1,000,000 and was taken in various increments to €2,100,000 by six bidders. 

A recess was called and when auctioneer Will Coonan returned to an expectant room a few minutes later, the stud farm was placed on the market. No further bids were received, and the gavel fell to the highest bidder at €2,100,000. 

The 53-acre Windgates Stud Farm sold at auction for over €2m to a Dublin-based solicitor for a private client.
The 53-acre Windgates Stud Farm sold at auction for over €2m to a Dublin-based solicitor for a private client.

The property was purchased in trust by a Dublin-based solicitor for a private client. This sale price equates to a price per acre value of just under €40,000 per acre.

“We were delighted with the auction result for both Windgates Stud and Pickering Stud,” said Will afterwards, “which are both very attractive due to the excellent quality lands available and their location within north Kildare.

“Stud farms of this calibre are rarely offered to the market in Kildare, which is known as the thoroughbred county. We experienced strong interest over the marketing campaign and the exceptional prices achieved reflect the quality of the product offered by Derrinstown Stud”.

