Signpost: Reviewing how far I've come on a farm walk 

I had a farm walk with all the demonstration farmers a couple of weeks ago. It was a walk to review the actions I have taken recently to improve sustainability on the farm.

A number of topics were covered including the use of protected urea, reducing reliance on bagged nitrogen, and breeding.

I will talk about some of them here and over the next two articles, discussing the main things we have done on the farm to maintain profit and reduce emissions.

I have used protected urea again in 2022 and increased the use of protected urea as a proportion of total chemical N spread from 33% in 2021 to 53% in 2022.

I had no issue with sourcing it this year through Kerry Agribusiness. Normally it's slightly more expensive than straight urea, but as I am in the Evolve programme I got it for the same price as straight urea. It’s also substantially cheaper than CAN - I reckon at least 25% cheaper than CAN on a per-unit basis.

It has worked really well for me this year; I don’t see any difference in grass growth. The advantage of protected urea over straight urea is that it can be used at any time of the year, even in dry weather.

I had a few issues with handling it in 2021, but no problems this year. A few lumps in it but when spreading, no problem. The coating seems to be good on it this year.

I know the 'shelf life' is 12 months, but I’d be happier not buying it too far ahead and leaving it no more than six months.

For 2023, I have bought forward some fertiliser but not protected urea. I have it pre-ordered but have not bought it yet as I'll wait until the spring.

As regards its workability, I see no problems with it. I have an Amazone spreader and I use the app on the phone to plan rates. This app has all the fertilisers on it. I punch in information on spreader type and width, the speed, amount of fertiliser per hectare needed and it gives me the setting.

It’s not a fancy spreader but the app is very useful with it. It is more accurate so it cuts back on waste, which is important when you consider how expensive fertiliser is.

I am happy with it overall; I know there is talk about the risk of residues with it but that is not an issue. The research done by Teagasc shows clearly that there are no residues associated with it.

I reduced my chemical N usage on the farm from 210kg chemical N per hectare in 2021 to 153kg chemical N per hectare in 2022. I am not sure yet, but I think I may have pulled it back more than I should have. However, I am waiting on the final grass growth figures for the year and we will see then - so you'll have to look out for my article in December to find out!

I mentioned during the summer that I put in solar panels. They are working well, I think, but their potential is not fully realised yet. The energy I am producing during the day is not fully used and is going to the national grid, free of charge!

I am waiting on the electrician to come and connect the ice-bank cooler, which will allow me to get more use out of the energy generated. I could put in a smart meter and sell the excess to the grid, but I am still hearing about the pros and cons of doing that.