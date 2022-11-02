€30m Fodder Support Scheme launched for 2023

Farmers can now apply for the €30m Fodder Support Scheme for 2023.

The 2023 scheme is a continuance of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme and aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more fodder - silage and/or hay - next year to ensure the country does not have any animal welfare issues.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that supporting family farms through this continued period of uncertainty "remains a key priority" for Government.

"There continues to be price pressure for agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year," Mr McConalogue said.

He said the 2023 fodder scheme builds on this year's scheme which had over 71,000 applicants, with each of them due to receive an average payment of €735 shortly.

"The scheme was also designed to help ensure there will be adequate fodder on livestock farms," he added.

“The initial budget is €30m, with a payment rate of up to €100 per hectare.

"I will continue to monitor the situation around the price of agricultural inputs into 2023 and, in the event that they remain high, I will be seeking additional funding for this scheme."

Application system now open

The details of the scheme will be notified to the European Commission in accordance with the Temporary Crisis Framework and approval of applications under the measure will be subject to commission decision on the scheme.

The online application system for this scheme is now open.

Farmers wishing to apply for the Fodder Support Scheme can do so either themselves or through their advisor up to midnight on December 5.

"I urge all of the 71,000 eligible farmers for this scheme to apply in good time and to ensure they read the terms and conditions of the scheme which are available on my department’s website," Mr McConalogue added.

"My department expect to begin issuing advance payments under this scheme before the end of December 2022."

Eligibility

Only farmers who have been accepted into the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 scheme.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10 hectares with a potential maximum payment of €1,000.

Advance payments will commence in December 2022, with balancing payments being made in late 2023.