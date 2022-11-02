Two parcels of Waterford farmland on the market already under offer

Dungarvan-based auctioneers Harty & Co are currently selling two attractive parcels of land in County Waterford, both of which are receiving such a level of attention that they are both under offer.

The first of the two is a circa 24-acre holding located in the townland of Ballyduff, close to the county town of Dungarvan. The farm is available in two lots – one of approximately 24 acres and the other of a dwelling and outbuildings on a half-acre.

The 24-acre farm at Ballyduff is all in very well maintained grass.

The roadside location is under 4km to the west of Dungarvan and a couple of kilometres south of the N72 in the heart of the Brickey Valley – a very attractive area for farmer and non-farmer alike.

“It’s excellent-quality land,” says selling agent Margaret Harty. “And it’s between three and four kilometres from the centre of town. It’s level, flat land in a very intensive farming area.”

The property is all in grass and has been let for a number of years but very well maintained, according to the selling agents.

In the second lot, the house and its curtilage offer traditional-style accommodation within a short commute of the busy town of Dungarvan. The two-storey home is in good condition throughout, and the layout includes an entrance porch/sunroom, lounge, sitting room, living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms (one with ensuite).

The exterior features tarmac off-road parking, a substantial rear garden and a yard. The latter contains outbuildings, including a storage room, office and garage/store.

The interest in both lots has been very good, Margaret says, with the house attracting plenty of interest from those looking to live in the area and the land attracting interest from farmers but also hobby farmers.

“It’s attracting interest from the kinds of clients who are just looking to keep, perhaps, horses on a bit of land close to the town,” says Margaret, adding that both lots now have offers exceeding the price guides of €380,000 (€16k/acre) for Lot 1 and €240,000 for the house and outbuildings of Lot 2.

Ballycahane farm

The second property is located farther east – this time a 42-acre farm in the townland of Ballycahane, 4km south of Portlaw and 15km west of Waterford City. The River Suir, separating Waterford from Kilkenny, lies only a few kilometres to the east of the holding.

“This is another very good piece of land,” says Margaret. “There are 42 acres there and all under permanent pasture for the last 12 years or so, but the previous owner would have grown cereals and beet on the land.

"It’s on the road going from Carroll’s Cross (on the N25) to Portlaw so it’s very convenient to the city. Some of it is elevated with spectacular views of the county.”

The property comes with entitlements, further details of which can be obtained from the selling agents. The price guide is in the region of €650,000 (€15,500/acre) but the interest in this compact roadside holding is also very strong and the farm is already under offer, the agents confirm.