National Dairy Show: Methane-reducing supplement named top innovation

A “game changer” feed additive with the potential to reduce livestock methane emissions by a minimum of 30% has come out tops at this year’s National Dairy Show Innovation Awards.

Bovaer was developed by Dutch firm DSM. However, the firm’s Irish subsidiary is working to develop a version tailored for the Irish pasture-based dairy system.

It impressed Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin and veterinarian Michael Philpott, judges for the Science Innovation category, who also picked it as their gold winner.

Science Category Bronze winner and Sustainability Award winners Micron Agritech

While MicronAgritech, who won bronze winner in the Science category, also took the overall award for Sustainability.

Commenting, DSM's business development manager in Ireland, John Flynn, said: "DSM are absolutely delighted to win the AXA Innovation Gold Award at the recent National Dairy Show in Millstreet, for their product Bovaer.

"It has been 14 years in the making and DSM is committed to supporting dairy farmers and Irish Agriculture in helping to reduce their methane and Green House Gas emissions now and into the future".

Concept Dairy won gold in the Technology Category

Concept Dairy won gold in the Technology category, judged by James Healy, from Vistamilk and Con O’Leary, Cork Central IFA chairman.

The firm's software allows farmers to lock in their milk price, and opt into a price protection plan which can set a minimum price.

MSD’s SenseHub In-Line Somatic Cell Count Sensor took bronze in the category, for its device which alerts milkers when an individual animal has a high cell count.

Best Start-up Tail Jack

TailJack, not only clinched gold in the Engineering category, but went on to went on win Best Start-Up.

TailJack aims to make difficult cows easier to milk by lifting their tails, making them less likely to kick farm workers.

M-Tec was awarded the Engineering category bronze award for its 12x6ft Livestock Trailer. The category was judged by 2020 Grassland Farmer of the Year Caroline Walsh and Julie Roche of the Agricultural Consultants Association.

A special presentation was also made to last year’s overall winner Meath-based ag-tech firm LvLogics for its product Silospi - a self-cleaning internet-connected sensor which can measure the quality and quality of what’s inside feed bins and send the results straight to the farm manager's phone.