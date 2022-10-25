Online survey on national horticulture strategy opens

An online survey has opened as part of public consultation on a national strategy for horticulture.
The survey is available for interested stakeholders including those outside of the sector itself to assess and prioritise the cross-cutting factors and actions outlined in KPMG’s report on opportunities for the Irish horticulture sector.
Submissions received, in conjunction with cost-benefit analysis and further desk research, will help inform a strategic roadmap to develop a more profitable value-added sector driven by sustainability and innovation.
A national strategy for horticulture to 2030 is due for publication in the first quarter of 2023.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that there "is no single, simple solution, and resources will need to be allocated where they will have the most impact".
"This consultation phase will help inform the priority actions to be addressed in the new national strategy for the sector," he added.
Minister of State Pippa Hackett said this "presents an opportunity for joined-up thinking on how best to grow this sector".
The deadline for responses is November 30.