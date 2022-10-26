Waterford farm guiding €15k an acre expected to garner interest

There are no entitlements coming with the farm and no outbuildings on it, offering clean quality land to the next owners
The property is being offered in its entirety or in two separate lots, with the extensive road frontage making it particularly conducive to subdivision.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 14:12
Conor Power

It’s a measure of how strong the land market is around South Tipperary and East Waterford that the latest offering from Power & Walsh Auctioneers is quoting a price in the region of €15,000 per acre but already hoping that it might go higher.

The farm in question is a top-quality substantial-sized farm in rural East Waterford, close to Carrick-on-Suir and boasting 73 acres of excellent pasture with good road frontage.

The holding is brand new to the market so there isn’t any reaction to be gauged just yet but selling agent Barry Walsh expects there to be good interest.

“I think that it will sell very well,” says Barry of the property, which is approximately 8km south of Carrick-on-Suir and roughly equidistant from Dungarvan (32km) and Waterford City (30km). “It’s all excellent quality and there isn’t any waste on it and it’s flat and level.”

The property is being offered in its entirety or in two separate lots, with the extensive road frontage making it particularly conducive to subdivision. Lot A consists of 33.5 acres of land, while Lot B is a little larger with approximately 38.5 acres of land.

It will be interesting to see how the land will sell eventually – as one or in two parcels. The trend these days certainly points towards the entire farm going as one but when it comes to land, each case is very much an individual one, so time will tell.

“The farm has been well looked after,” says Barry of the property which, he says is in easily managed divisions and which enjoys a southerly aspect.

There are no entitlements coming with the farm and no outbuildings on it, offering clean quality land to the next owners.

“We’re putting it on at €15,000 per acre but it could make a bit more,” says Barry. For good quality land in this part of the world, it’s certainly a reasonable expectation.

