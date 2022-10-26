57-acre Wexford farm expecting €10,000 to €12,000 an acre at auction

Coming up for auction on Tuesday, November 8, at 2pm is a 57-acre farm near Gorey in County Wexford.

The property will be going under the hammer at the Amber Springs Hotel in Gorey and will also be taking bids live and online, selling agent David Quinn of Quinn Property in Gorey confirms.

The farm is in the townland of Peppardscastle, approximately 18km south of Gorey. It is just off the Ballygarrett-Kilmuckridge road (the R742), 2km from Ballygarrett and 6km from Kilmuckridge.

This part of Wexford is in a very sought-after part of the world – primarily because of its good quality productive farmland but also because of its proximity to popular coastal destinations.

Although no more than a couple of kilometres away from the coast, the main draw for this compact holding will be its land.

“The farm is accessed via a private laneway,” says David, “as well as having secondary access from the public road. It is laid out in one block and divided into a number of suitable divisions, all of which are currently in grass.

“The lands have been farmed to a high standard and are in a good state of fertility. They’re well fenced, with a piped and natural water supply.”

The property comes with a farmhouse and a range of outbuildings. The farmhouse – a single-storey traditional home – is in reasonable condition. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

The outbuildings include a three-span round roof machinery shed, a three-span round roof shed with two lean-to structures incorporating a cubicle shed and a machinery shed.

Interest has been building nicely for the property and the agents are expecting a good turnout on the day. The holding is being presented in lots – something which is likely to widen the appeal of the farm, offering the option to acquire some of this land in smaller parcels.

Lot 1 consists of the farmhouse, outbuildings and yard on 33.2 acres of land. Lot 2 is 24.2 acres of land and Lot 3 is the entire holding.

The price guide for the farm is quoted at between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre. As things stand, that seems like a very achievable target and one that could well end up being surpassed.

One deciding factor could well be in the decision to offer the farm in lots. Smaller parcels of land tend to whet the appetite but the stronger, decisive trend in recent times has been in favour of the larger offering. But as with all farms, the most important deciding factor of all could be the level of interest from the farmers on the other sides of the fences.