49-acre West Cork farm with two homes expected to fetch €600,000

An interesting package of a farm is new to the market in West Cork — for sale jointly with Dunmanway-based auctioneers Lehane & Associates and Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The holding is located in the townland of Knockaghaduff, about 5km north-east of Dunmanway. Totalling 49 acres in all, the property is presented in four lots. Most of the property is together in one parcel, with 5.3 acres of it separated from the rest by just a few hundred metres.

Lot 1 consists of 30.7 acres of land, along with the main residence and a farmhouse with outbuildings. Lot 2 is 11.8 acres of land. Lot 3 consists of 6.3 acres of land in two separate fields.

Daniel Lehane of Lehane & Associates describes the land as good-quality grassland in an accessible area, roughly equidistant (20-25km) from Bandon and Clonakilty and about 50km west of Cork City.

The four-bedroom bungalow is in very good condition.

The existence of two dwellings on the land makes an attractive addition. The four-bedroom bungalow is in very good condition for either to live in or rent out.

The original farmhouse, meanwhile, also offers excellent potential for whoever the next owner will be. It is currently in a derelict state but can be renovated, with the additional outbuildings providing further scope.

It will be interesting to see whether the holding sells in lots or as one unit. Going by current trends, one can see the likelihood of the farm selling as one but it depends on the interest generated by the smaller parcels. Lot 3, for example, consists of two roadside parcels that may have future potential, according to Mr Lehane.

“It may carry site potential into the future subject to planning permission,” he said, describing this lot as having very good-quality land.

“The farm was successfully farmed as a beef enterprise over the last number of years. It has now come to the end of that road as the owners are retiring from farming.

"The lands, all in pasture and reputed for their long grazing season, are free-draining and very accessible to the farmyard. The land is well-fenced, has a deep well for water and electricity connected to the dwellings and yard.”

The overall price expectation is €600,000 and the farm comes with entitlements worth in the region of €3,700 annually.