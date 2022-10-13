ACRES opens for applications

Farmers have until November 21 to submit their applications for the new €1.5bn ACRES (Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme), which was formally opened on Wednesday.

It follows the opening of the system in September for advisers.

ACRES, which forms part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027, has been designed to contribute significantly to achieving improved biodiversity, climate, air and water quality outcomes, through both multi-functional prescription and results-based actions.

An underlying principle of ACRES is that the right actions must take place in the right places to maximise its impact.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “This ambitious scheme delivers for both our environmental priorities and to support farm family incomes.

"As contracts are to begin on January 1, 2023, and to help prepare as much work as possible in advance, my department has trained advisors and published a significant amount of information to guide both farmers over the last few months.

"Almost 700 advisors have access to the system with over 3,200 Farm Sustainability Plans already drafted and ready for submission."

The maximum annual payment under 'ACRES General' is €7,311, while those signed up to 'ACRES Co-operation' could receive up to €10,500.