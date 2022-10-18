108-acre Wexford holding with period house for auction

Coming up for public auction online on November the 16 next is a remarkable holding in South Wexford, with a period house on 108 acres.

The property — Hillburn House — is 3km west of the village of Tahgmon, and roughly equidistant from New Ross (22km) and Wexford Town (16km).

“It’s a very nice property,” says selling agent John Radford of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford.

There are about 27 acres of mature forestry and the balance of the land would be the best that you could walk out on in County Wexford – top quality.

The holding has a number of elements that will appeal to different clients and is being offered in separate lots.

Lot 1 is the house, yard, and outbuildings on approximately 8-9 acres. Lot 2 consists of the tillage lands of circa 70 acres. Lot 3 is the forestry land. Lot 4 is the entire holding.

“The house has been re-roofed within the last 15 years so,” says John.

It’s a good dry house. It just needs to be lived in and there’s a separate apartment to the rear.

The large Georgian home was built in 1795 and its generous accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, sitting room, rear hall, study, kitchen, pantry, utility room, shower, toilet, and back porch on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms leading from the landing, while in the basement, there are four more rooms. The two-storey apartment has a hall, sitting room, toilet, and sunroom on the ground floor, with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen/living room on the first floor.

“We’re expecting a lot of good tillage interest in the property, along with the local interest,” says John, adding that the tillage land is currently in beet.

“With the forestry section, we’ve a lot of investors interested... that interest in forestry land is something we’re coming across more often at present.”

The price expectation for the tillage land is in the region of €14,000/acre. For the forestry land, the guide is between €4,000 and €4,500/ acre, and the house on 8-9 acres is expected to fetch in the region of €450,000.

The overall expectation of circa €1,500,000 seems slightly conservative but, as the agents point out, this property is being auctioned to sell.