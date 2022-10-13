63-acre Wexford farm to be offered in three lots for auction

A 63-acre farm in County Wexford will be going for public auction on Thursday, November 3, at Whites Hotel in Wexford town. It’s a sizeable enough holding to make for a substantial outside farm while at the same time, the fact that it’s being offered in lots will widen the appeal.

According to the selling agents DNG McCormack Quinn in Wexford, there should be keen interest in the farm, which they describe as an outstanding property in a good agricultural area.

“It’s very good land – of a sandy loam type soil that’s common in this part of Wexford,” says selling agent Joe Bishop. “It’s all-purpose land, really. It’s in a predominately tillage-based part of the county.”

The use of this farm reflects that mixture of usage, with most of the land in tillage (and nursery) and approximately 10 acres of it under grass.

“It would be very good winter corn land as well if you wanted it,” says Joe. “That area in particular would have quite a lot of carrot and potato producers as well.

“We’d see the demand for this farm coming from all sides. There’s also a nice bit of road frontage with it.”

The ample road frontage makes it conducive to sub-division and the farm is presented in three lots:

Lot 1 consists of 10.5 acres of grassland with old outbuildings and the ruins of an old farmhouse, with road frontage on two sides,

Lot 2 is 52.5 acres of land under tillage, nursery and grass, with good road and lane access,

Lot 3 is the entire holding.

“We’ve had interest from all around,” says Joe, “both locally and from throughout the county.” He points out that the farm is large enough to justify itself as an outside tillage farm but it’s difficult to predict which way it will go.

The auction will also be taking bids online (with interested parties needing to pre-register with the agents) as well as on the floor.

The price guide is €12,000/acre but, the agent says, they expect it to make more on the day in three weeks’ time.