17.5-acre West Cork farm a tempting opportunity at €8,500/acre

A 17.5-acre grassland holding in a scenic part of inland West Cork is new to the market with Dunmanway-based auctioneers Lehanes & Associates.

The property is in the townland of Edencurra, about 7km to the south-east of Dunmanway and close to Ballinacarriga Lake.

“This is an executor sale,” said Daniel Lehane. “It’s very close to the village of Ballinacarriga — only about a kilometre from it. It’s well known for the lake, where people fish, and for Ballinacarriga Castle that was built in the 16th century.”

The castle was built by local chieftain Randal Óg Hurley, whose name lives on in the local GAA club the Randal Óg’s.

“The land is laid out in three fields and is of good quality,” Mr Lehane said. “It’s mainly level, with a slightly easterly aspect and it’s accessed by a shared laneway — it’s good and wide with plenty of access for modern machinery.”

The holding has its own electricity connection and a good water supply, with a stream at the eastern end of the farm that flows in Ballinacarriga Lake.

“What we’re looking at here would be ideally suited for use as a small hobby farm at a guide price of just over €8,500 per acre,” Mr Lehane said.

“Or, indeed, it would make an ideal outside farm for a couple of cuts of silage or for letting off the heifers for the summer.

“We would envisage reasonably strong local interest. It’s in a strong dairying area, with the Carbery milk processing plant only about 5km away — not that anyone is going to be necessarily milking cows on this land but that’s an indication of the territory the farm is in.”

The lands are of good quality and with a good soil depth, Mr Lehane said. While there is no doubt the lack of road frontage may limit the value of the farm, the access is wide and uncomplicated and a good grass holding such as this represents an interesting opportunity for a number of suitors.