Lamb prices slip on reports of weaker market

The lamb prices have slipped again this week with the processors cutting the returns to suppliers by 10-20 cents/kg on reports of weaker markets for lamb meat.

More of the shine has been wiped off the lamb trade at the factories with the prices cut to 600 cents/kg this week, further denting confidence in the sector. The quality bonus of up to 10 cents/kg remains in place as applicable.

While the average year-to-date prices are ahead of 2021 on the back of very strong prices paid earlier in the year, the escalation in production costs has eaten into margins and the latest forecast from Teagasc is for the income of sheep farmers to decline by 15 per cent this year.

Similar to the bovines, processors are now pointing out that the increase in under-finished lambs being supplied to the factories has become of increasing concern. It stems from the reduced meal feeding at finishing, due to the doubling in the cost of meal compared to a year ago.

Demand remains steady, while the prices have slipped at the live sales at the marts.

There was 350 head on offer at Corrin Mart on Monday. A top price of €160 was recorded for a lot of three butchers lambs weighing 57kgs.

A pen of six weighing 52 kgs sold for €150, while a lot of ten weighing 49 kgs made €146 and two weighing 53 kgs sold for €144. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €75 over.

There was an entry of 500 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday with a leading price of €93 over for a pen of thirteen butchers lambs weighing 54 kgs.

A lot of six weighing 55 kgs sold for €144, while a pen of seventeen weighing 51 kgs made €140 and a pen of eight weighing 53 kgs sold for €139. The factory-type lambs made up to €77 over.