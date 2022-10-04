Fears bird flu is now endemic with year-round outbreaks

Poultry farmers from Arctic to Portugal reported 2,500 outbreaks in past year, with migrating birds taking avian flu to North America
Fears bird flu is now endemic with year-round outbreaks

In past years, outbreaks of avian flu declined with warmer weather and the end of migration by wild birds in the autumn and winter.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 10:41
Tom Levitt

Europe has been hit by an “unprecedented” number of cases of avian flu this summer, with 47.7 million birds having been culled since last autumn, according to new figures.

Poultry producers from as far north as Norway’s Svalbard islands to southern Portugal have together reported almost 2,500 outbreaks of the disease since last year.

There have also been thousands of outbreaks recorded in wild birds, according to the latest update from the EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, European Food Safety Authority and the EU reference laboratory. The virus reached breeding colonies of sea birds on the north Atlantic coast, killing huge numbers.

In past years, outbreaks of avian flu declined with warmer weather and the end of migration by wild birds in the autumn and winter.

But outbreaks have continued across Ireland, the UK and elsewhere in Europe this summer leading to fears that highly pathogenic variants of avian flu are now endemic in wild birds, creating a risk of infection all year.

From June to September, the number of outbreaks in domesticated birds was more than five times higher than the same period last year. Experts say all kinds of bird species have become infected now, causing the virus to remain.

Outbreaks have also crossed the Atlantic Ocean, spreading from Europe to North America along migration routes and leading to millions of poultry being culled in the US and Canada. Disease experts say outbreaks could get even worse this winter.

Read More

Bird flu FAQ: Can I still feed birds? I've seen a dead bird at the beach — what do I do?

“As autumn migration begins and the number of wild birds wintering in Europe increases, they are likely at higher risk of HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] infection than previous years due to the observed persistence of the virus in Europe”, said Guilhem de Seze, head of risk assessment at the European Food Safety Authority.

Year-round infections in the UK and Europe could force free-range chickens to be housed indoors.

Veterinary trials to test bird flu vaccines have started in France and the Netherlands, but there are question marks around the effectiveness of vaccinations against avian flu and whether vaccinated birds can still spread the disease if they are infected.

The European Commission has said it wants to allow eggs produced in the EU to be labelled as “free range” even if birds are kept inside.

Guardian Service

More in this section

Barbed wire Farmers asked to take part in study of farm crime in Ireland 
Farmers' protest leads to empty supermarket shelves  Farmers' protest leads to empty supermarket shelves 
Consumers encouraged to support locally grown this National Potato Day  Consumers encouraged to support locally grown this National Potato Day 
#Farming - Pigs and PoultryBird FluOrganisation: European Centre for Disease Prevention and ControlOrganisation: European Food Safety Authority
<p>Some 6,000 of the 12,000 farmers who received scheme payments to Ulster Bank and KBC bank accounts during 2022 to date have now provided new account details.</p>

Farmers urged to update bank details to avoid interruption of scheme payments 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s