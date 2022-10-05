€15k expected for 72-acre farm near Glanmire with development potential

Some of the more spectacular prices achieved for land in Munster have been from properties on the outskirts of Cork City, where development potential exists and where excellent lands close to road systems and large markets mean that even if development potential is not realised, the investment will still hold sound for a number of years.

One piece of land that fits into this category to a large extent is new to the market with Midleton-based John O’Farrell & Sons Auctioneers. It’s a 72-acre farm located in the townland of Carberytown, just over 3km from the booming satellite town of Glanmire and a similar distance from Gounthane.

With Cork City under 20km away, this is a superb location that offers plenty for the farmer as well as for the hopeful developer.

“Of the 72 acres of land there, there are probably about eight acres of it that are in woodland,” explains selling agent Martin O’Farrell. “But the rest of it is fine agricultural land.”

The property is currently in tillage but this good-quality holding will be of interest to a farmer of any discipline.

“The farm has good road frontage onto two roads and it’s just outside of the zoned area — a couple of kilometres or so.”

This, he points out, does not mean there is any guarantee that any part of the farm will be zoned for development in the next city or county plan, but there’s a strong assumption that it probably will be.

“There’s a possibility that a portion of it would be zoned in due course,” said Mr O'Farrell.

The level of interest has been very good, he said. The property is still new to the market but the early interest in it is encouraging so far.

“There’s good interest in it,” he said. “We only advertised it last Saturday but we’ve the sign up at the property for the last two weeks and there’s good interest in it. We’ve interest from potential investors, as well as from local farmers... some of them have made contact with us too.”

The price expectation is about €15,000 per acre.

“That seems to be the average price of a lot of land now,” said Mr O'Farrell. “In fact, we sold some land like this for €15,000 per acre and we sold more of it for €17,000 per acre. There’s good demand for land.

“This is a nice block of land, with a few entrance points and it’s easy to work it as well — it’s reasonably level.”