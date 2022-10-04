€10k to €15k an acre expected for 230-acre West Waterford farm

There is the opportunity for those seeking smaller parcels to get involved as the agents say that they are prepared to sell the land in lots
Some of the lands of the 230-acre farm at Old Parish, Dungarvan

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 07:12
Conor Power

One of the largest farms that has come on the market this year is currently on sale with Youghal-based auctioneers Noel Mackey & Sons.

The 230-acre holding is located in West Waterford in Old Parish, approximately 15km from Dungarvan, 12km from Youghal and 10km from the historic seaside town of Ardmore.

The property itself also has some superb views from it – something that cannot be ruled out as a positive asset even for pure agricultural land.

“It isn’t too far from the coast either,” says Noel who says that this is a good quality property with some variation in quality. “Some of the land is exceptionally good and then more of it is a bit neglected. Overall, the value would range from €10,000 to €12,000 per acre.”

With some acres ready to go and more with plenty of potential, it’s a farm that should produce a rare opportunity for a number of potential suitors. Not a lot of land comes up in this part of Munster and large holdings are even more rare.

That said, there is also opportunity for those seeking smaller parcels to get involved as the agents say that they are prepared to sell in lots too, if the market so desires. There are also entitlements coming with the farm, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

“There’s a great level of interest in it,” says Noel. “And it can be sold in lots or all as one. There are 207 acres that could easily be separated from the remaining 23 acres over the road. Or, we can sell it in a 97-acre lot or other options too.

“Quite a few people are looking at the lots, in fact – locally and from farther afield. It’s a farm that will suit a lot of different people so we’d expect it to go well.”

