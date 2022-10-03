Farmers enter fifth day of protests at retailers in Cavan

There is no end in sight for the protests if retailers do not commit to the price increases that farmers are seeking, the IFA has said.
Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 13:49
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers have entered day five of protesting at retailers in Co Cavan.

According to the Irish Farmers’ Association, which is leading the protests, the spirit of those at the picket lines remains strong.

Pig, poultry, and egg producers involved have targeted Aldi and Lidl in Cavan town, to highlight their mounting concern for the future of the sectors.

Farmers continue to block the entrance for deliveries at both the Aldi and Lidl stores, leading to shop shelves currently being empty of fresh produce.

IFA poultry vice chairman Brendan Soden said that there is no end in sight for the protests if retailers do not commit to the price increases that farmers are seeking.

Irish eggs in jeopardy

Mr Soden said that if a 2c per egg is not ringfenced directly for egg producers, the supply of Irish eggs will be in jeopardy.

Speaking from outside Lidl this afternoon, Mr Soden said that the retailers are "well aware of our situation and what we are looking for".

He added that entering the fifth day of farmers protesting outside retailers without substantial negotiations taking place is "reaching historical levels".

"If you see the shelves in these shops at the minute, it's a taste of the reality - if there are no farmers, that's what all shelves will look," Mr Soden told the Irish Examiner.

He said there has been "fantastic support" shown for farmers by members of the public they have engaged with over the last number of days, with "hundreds" signing a petition in support of the farmers' call.

"I don't think the retailers realise how willing the public is to pay that little bit more for eggs if they have to, or if there's enough of the cake there already for us, that we have to stand here to try and survive," Mr Soden continued.

"None of us want to be here, and it's not the customer we want to annoy, but we're being put into that situation that we have to.

"I've spoken to a lot of people here on the poultry side who are very heavily borrowed, and they're very worried not only that they'll go out of business, but they'll lose their farm and land because they can't pay the bank."

He said that farmers will be staying put at the two stores and continuing to block delivery access "until we can enter into meaningful negotiations".

Aldi has said that it is "extremely disappointed" by the IFA protest at its Cavan store.

“We are hugely frustrated at these developments as they undermine the current ongoing discussions with our suppliers. As always, Aldi Ireland is committed to working with and supporting all of our Irish suppliers," a spokesperson said.

“We paid higher prices to egg suppliers in June of this year, which represented the largest increases we have ever agreed while we are fully engaged in the most recent round of discussions.

“We are disappointed that egg producers have taken this approach at a time when we are actively in discussions with our egg suppliers."

A spokesperson for Lidl said they will not be commenting on the issue.  

Pig and chicken producers have been part of the protests to support the egg sector, and also to highlight their ongoing losses at farm level.

IFA pigs chairman Roy Gallie said the losses that are mounting continuously on pig farms for the last 400 days are "completely unsustainable".

He told the Irish Examiner that pig farmers are "the fall guys basically; everybody else's costs are whittled down to us because we’re simply price-givers and price-takers and have no control over either".

Food ombudsman

The IFA is calling for Government to establish a food ombudsman urgently.

In his speech at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis this past weekend, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that he has commenced the recruitment process for the chief executive of the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain. 

"The office will be up and running by the end of the year and will be an office with real teeth that will protect our farm families," Mr McConalogue said.

"I want those who are breaking the Unfair Trading Practices to be afraid of the office. It will shine a light on the sector.

"It will have real teeth. It will protect our farm families."

