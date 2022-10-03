Irish dairy must adopt a ‘value not volume’ approach to production

The future success of Ireland’s dairy industry is dependent on the sector adopting a ‘value not volume’ approach to production, according to a leading expert at University College Cork.

Seamus O’Mahony makes the prediction as he takes up his new role as Professor of Dairy Science at University College Cork, one of the country's leading universities for producing graduates in the sector.

"Securing a sustainable future for the Irish dairy industry will require a shift in focus away from volume-based expansion to science-based value-add. Greater investment in fundamental dairy science will attract the types of skilled researchers and professionals required to achieve this transition," Prof. O’Mahony said.

Worth approximately €16bn in economic value across the island, dairy is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and provides employment to about 85,000 people.

UCC has a long history in Dairy Science education, research and training. The Food Science and Nutritional Sciences programmes at UCC, located within the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science (SEFS), are the main providers of graduates for the dairy sector.

Responding to the evolving needs of the dairy sector, and harnessing the capabilities in food across the University, Prof. O’Mahony led the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Dairy Science at the UCC School of Food and Nutritional Sciences in 2021 to provide leadership, integration and a platform for future growth.

In the past year, Prof. O’Mahony has led the introduction of new employment-based post-graduate research programmes in dairy ingredients and processing in partnership with Irish and international dairy companies, and the introduction of a new Diploma in Dairy Technology and Innovation.

Professor Mairead Kiely, Head of School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, said Professor O'Mahony's appointment consolidates his leadership role in Dairy Science at UCC.

"Together with Professor Alan Kelly, our recently appointed lecturer Dr Tom O’Callaghan and planned appointments in the areas of Sustainable Dairy Processing and Dairy Nutritional Ingredients, UCC is well-placed to take a lead role in research, education and training of the next generation of innovators in the Dairy sector."

Immediate priorities in the department involve the recruitment of new academic staff in dairy processing, sustainability, nutrition and health, to bring the total number of academics focused on dairy science at UCC to six.

Conor Mulvihill, Director of Dairy Industry Ireland said that without the innovation that can be brought to bear by the University sector the country risks cutting off the pipeline of talent we require to keep Ireland at the top of global dairy development.