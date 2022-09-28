Tillage farmers face an uncertain 2023

This year has been good for cereals, but there are warnings that 2023 “will likely be a lot more uncertain”, an expert has said.

Confirmation of a €10m allocation to a Tillage Incentive Scheme for next year has been welcomed.

However, Irish Farmers’ Association cereal policy executive, Max Potterton, told the Irish Examiner that it is vital that increased supports are there for increasing the tillage area in Ireland, “because of its low carbon footprint, and to promote the greater production of native cereal”.

He warned of the “uncertainty” for farmers next year, due to the cost of inputs.

After two “excellent” harvests in 2021 and 2022, where yields were above average and grain price increased to unprecedented levels, costs did increase this year, particularly fertiliser, but many tillage farmers “avoided the worst of these”, according to a crop update report from Teagasc.

“A lot of business was done in the early part of the spring, before the spike in prices came in March/April,” Teagasc said.

Teagasc’s provisional returns for 2023 show that the cost of growing a crop of winter wheat and spring barley in 2023 has increased by 65% and 56%, respectively, when compared to 2021.

Based on current figures, a tillage farmer with winter crops can expect a 62% increase in input costs from 2021.

The equivalent figure for a tillage farmer with spring crops is a 48% increase in costs for 2023, when compared with 2021.

Along with Mr Potterton, Kevin McDonnell, a professor at University College Dublin (UCD), took part in a panel discussion on tillage and sustainability at the Agri Aware tent at the National Ploughing Championships.

Mr McDonnell told the Irish Examiner that when it comes to the uptake of growing crops in Ireland, “there has been encouragement, more than incentive”.

“We had the straw incorporation measure, which encouraged farmers to incorporate straw to boost carbon in soils; we’ve had the Protein Aid Scheme, which helped farmers grow more protein crops, but we need to boost those because they’re quite limited,” he said.

“We need to have the wider inclusion rates of the types of crops that farmers can grow, and a wider acceptance within merchants of the amount of ingredients we can use.”

With fertiliser prices at current levels, farmers are “looking more and more” to technology to help manage their crops, he said.