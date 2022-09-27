Sheep prices: Varied trends for lambs across the marts

While some factory sources are saying the markets have weakened, suppliers report plenty of interest in lambs.
Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 13:21
Martin Ryan

It is a case of 'steady as she goes' for the lamb trade this week.

Official quotes continue to range from 600-610 cents/kg in general and a shade off 620 cents/kg, plus the 10 cents/kg bonus for quality as applicable.

However, suppliers are reporting that the general going rate for supplies to the factories for this week is 630-640 cents/kg and the occasional 650 cents/kg for quality lots or at a factory under pressure to get lambs.

Although it is usually a quiet time of the year for lambs, some pick-up was expected as the holiday season ended, and a pick-up in consumer demand was expected.

It has not materialised for 2022, and suppliers are still hoping for an upturn to rebuild some confidence as the breeding season is a time for a decision on flock sizes for 2023.

Numbers on offer at the live sales at the marts have increased as they seasonally do. There are mixed messages from the mart sales for this week. While some report a shade of lift in price, the reverse was the order of the day at other venues.

There was 650 head on offer at Kilkenny on Monday where the prices were back €3-€6/head on last week.

Butchers paid up to €92 over for the lambs, with a pen of eight weighing 51kg selling for €143. There was a top price of €146 for a pen of eight weighing 57kg and a lot of 17 weighing 49kg sold for €140. The factory-type lambs made up to €83 over.

Farming
