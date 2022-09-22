Steer and heifer prices ease by around 5 cents/kg

It has often been hailed as the ‘ideal’ week to negotiate a deal for cattle with the processors, but the reverse became the situation for 2022.

While thousands of farmers usually take some time out to attend the National Ploughing Championships, the factories were often left under pressure to source sufficient stock for the week and bending to offer the incentive of stronger prices to those willing to supply.

This week the processors even tempted the risk of anger being vented towards them at the national and world event after slashing the prices for stock.

Both steer, and heifer prices have eased by an average of 5c/kg and cow prices are back 5-8c/kg as intake remains strong in all categories.

The treat of a cut towards the end of last week, became a reality on Monday when the processors dropped their base quotes for steers to 470c/kg and heifer prices slipped to 475c/kg.

Some deals for up to 5c/kg over the quotes are being secured, but the higher returns are much harder to secure this week with the processors showing that they are intent to get the prices down.

Farm leaders are advising finishers to hold out against the cut by the factories and advising that international markets and tight supplies show that the drop in price is not warranted and should be resisted.

It is estimated that the kill to year-end should average around 36,000 head/week and that the peaks of former years will not be reached.

Changing patterns of consumer purchasing is being reflected in the demand and the continuing strong prices being paid for cows, despite some easing back in recent weeks.

The cow prices are ranging 460-470c/kg for R grade, as parity with steers is maintained to supply the strong market for manufacturing beef.

Retail sales are showing that mince has become the biggest seller as families ease back on their purchasing of the more expensive steak cuts.