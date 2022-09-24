Farmers Charter talks set to begin

Farmers Charter talks set to begin

Talks on a new Farmers Charter are expected to start early next year. Picture: iStock.

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 18:10
Ray Ryan

Talks on a new Farmers Charter are expected to start early next year, according to Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The charter is an agreement between the Department and the main farming organisations on the standards and delivery targets for schemes and services, including farm inspections.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy asked the minister in the Dáil when the Charter of Rights was last reviewed; and if he intends to conduct a further review.

In a written reply, he said the Farmers Charter of Rights 2014-2020 was agreed on June 11, 2015. It was intended to cover the period up to 2020 in line with the lifetime of the CAP 2014 -2020 schemes.

It was agreed at the Farmers Charter Monitoring Committee meeting on March 5, 2020, that the duration of the existing Charter would be extended until such time as the CAP 2023 – 2028 negotiations were finalised, and new schemes devised.

Minister McConalogue said the Charter sets out the timelines, application, payment and appeals processes and is a very useful reference for farmers.

“It is intended to commence negotiations on a new Farmers Charter when the new CAP Strategic Plan has been agreed by the EU Commission and all of the new schemes have been put in place.

“I expect negotiations to commence in Quarter 1 of 2023,” he said.

More in this section

Ploughing: Ireland’s first home-bred red clover named top sustainability innovation Ploughing: Ireland’s first home-bred red clover named top sustainability innovation
Agtech: Could vertical solar panels be the answer to dairy's energy needs? Agtech: Could vertical solar panels be the answer to dairy's energy needs?
Ploughing: The tech taking a peek inside your silo Ploughing: The tech taking a peek inside your silo
<p> John O'Neill, Ballinadee, West Cork taking part in the vintage 2 furrow mounted plough class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Ploughing 2022 comes to an end as the top ploughmen and women take the trophies 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.339 s