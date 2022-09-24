Farmers Charter talks set to begin

Talks on a new Farmers Charter are expected to start early next year, according to Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The charter is an agreement between the Department and the main farming organisations on the standards and delivery targets for schemes and services, including farm inspections.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy asked the minister in the Dáil when the Charter of Rights was last reviewed; and if he intends to conduct a further review.

In a written reply, he said the Farmers Charter of Rights 2014-2020 was agreed on June 11, 2015. It was intended to cover the period up to 2020 in line with the lifetime of the CAP 2014 -2020 schemes.

It was agreed at the Farmers Charter Monitoring Committee meeting on March 5, 2020, that the duration of the existing Charter would be extended until such time as the CAP 2023 – 2028 negotiations were finalised, and new schemes devised.

Minister McConalogue said the Charter sets out the timelines, application, payment and appeals processes and is a very useful reference for farmers.

“It is intended to commence negotiations on a new Farmers Charter when the new CAP Strategic Plan has been agreed by the EU Commission and all of the new schemes have been put in place.

“I expect negotiations to commence in Quarter 1 of 2023,” he said.