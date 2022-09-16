The post-Covid future for Ireland's horse breeders

There is a good reason why the September race meeting in Listowel is called the Harvest Festival — it was traditionally a place where farmers and their families came to relax for a few days after a busy year working on the land.

They looked for inside information on horses, placed bets, engaged in witty banter with the bookies, met old friends, had a few drinks, enjoyed the music and embraced the fresh sea breeze back the road in Ballybunion.

And if a horse, bred, trained, owned, and ridden by their neighbours galloped to victory on the island course, they celebrated with their own people on having successfully “taken on the boys”, as those from the large stables are sometimes known.

It will be the same at this year’s seven-day festival, which begins on Sunday with big crowds attending what is an infectious folk gathering with a history dating from 1858.

Post-harvest is always a period when people take stock of the horse industry which has been embedded in the country’s heritage for thousands of years and discuss the many challenges it is now facing.

Following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, both the thoroughbred and sport horse sectors, have largely returned with renewed excitement — and new worries about the challenges ahead.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is the governing body for equestrian sports, which includes show jumping, dressage, eventing, and other disciplines, while the racing industry is the remit of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI).

Together, the sectors make a big contribution to the national economy, are active in every county in the country and, according to various studies and reports, have enormous potential to perform even better.

But they have faced major issues in recent years with the impact of the pandemic, events being cancelled, Brexit upheaval, the war in Ukraine, and rising costs.

Figures from pre-Covid years show the sport horse sector provided over 14,000 jobs, mostly in rural areas, and contributed more than €816m per year to the economy, with breeding accounting for the largest share.

The country’s thoroughbred industry had an annual economic impact of €1.84bn, with direct and indirect employment of 28,500 people scattered countrywide.

HRI statistics for the first six months of this year showed racing field sizes, the number of horses-in-training and bloodstock sales were all up on pre-pandemic levels. But race meeting attendances were down on 2019 levels.

While some of the metrics were down year-on-year, HRI said many of the figures compared favourably to the first six months of 2019, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade said hard work and efforts across the industry meant Irish racing is in a strong position to face the challenges ahead.

The number of active owners had held up well, while the industry continues to attract healthy numbers of new owners.

Referring to a 9% drop in overall attendances at race meetings, compared to 2019, she said many sports and leisure sectors have faced a challenge in returning to pre-Covid levels. Irish racing was not immune to that trend.

Attendances at Listowel next week, the last major racing festival of the year, will be closely watched, therefore, in the current economic climate.

Galway Racing Festival at the end of July attracted an overall crowd of 116,720, down over 9% on the 2019 figure of 129,058.

Farmer horse breeders

Meanwhile, the contribution of farmer horse breeders to the industry has been recognised by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, after a campaign by the Irish Farmers Association and others.

He has announced that certain equine measures will be included in the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (Tams) under the new Common Agricultural Policy, which takes effect next January.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said horse breeding was a highly skilled and high-cost business that was very challenging for those already in the sector, particularly at the middle to lower end.

“While there are some very successful ventures at the elite end, many breeders of thoroughbreds and commercial sport horses that I know are struggling to make it pay.

“The message I would be getting is that Ireland already risks breeding too many foals, particularly at the middle and lower end of the market,” he said.

A recently published report by HSI identified a plan by the country’s 9,000 plus active sport horse breeders to invest €342m over the next three years.

Denis Duggan, chief executive, said such a level of on-farm investment has the potential to support construction and fabrication jobs in other industries, benefit the environment or lead to improved farm safety and animal welfare standards.

HSI head of Breeding, Innovation and Development Sonja Egan said there was a desire both nationally and internationally to own an Irish-bred horse.

Irish-bred horses are of significant export value, with 69% of breeders having sold at least one horse outside of the Island of Ireland, she said.

The survey, conducted independently by IFAC on behalf of HSI, was funded by the Department of Agriculture.