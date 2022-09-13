Gardaí investigating theft of significant amount of grass seed in Meath

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the theft of over 200 acres of grass seed from a premises near Kinnegad, Co. Meath over the weekend.
The grass seed branded ‘Tipperary Grass’ is said to be valued at over €16,000 and was stolen from a farmer's property.
Agritech’s Managing Director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number.
Gardaí are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag of grass seed stolen.
Mr O'Slatarra is calling on farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.
Agritech are offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of this seed, which has been deemed a very unusual theft.
The matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the station on 046 948 1540.