Gardaí investigating theft of significant amount of grass seed in Meath

The grass seed branded ‘Tipperary Grass’  is said to be valued at over €16,000 and was stolen from a farmer's property.
Gardaí investigating theft of significant amount of grass seed in Meath

Gardaí are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag of grass seed stolen. 

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 10:35
Emma Taggart

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the theft of over 200 acres of grass seed from a premises near Kinnegad, Co. Meath over the weekend.

The grass seed branded ‘Tipperary Grass’  is said to be valued at over €16,000 and was stolen from a farmer's property.

Agritech’s Managing Director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number.

Gardaí are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag of grass seed stolen. 

Mr O'Slatarra is calling on farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.

Agritech are offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of this seed, which has been deemed a very unusual theft.

The matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the station on 046 948 1540.

Read More

Gardaí join probe into deaths of 400 calves

More in this section

Freshly processed milk Stephen Cadogan: Why global milk production will start growing again
Denis Lehane: I'm like Peig Sayers only without the shawl Denis Lehane: I'm like Peig Sayers only without the shawl
Meat Free sign in the supermarket Plant-based meat products have a small but growing market
<p>In recent years there has been a substantial decline in afforestation levels with only about 2,000 hectares planted in 2021, this is only 8% of peak planting in 1995.</p>

Delivery of forestry goals required for agri sector to reach carbon neutrality 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices