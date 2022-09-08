18.5-acre holding close to university to attract educated bids

Coming up for online public auction on September 30, the latest property from Newport-based REA John Lee is one that will surely attract a lot of interested bidders.
The 18.5-acre holding is in a very convenient location with a price quoted at just €50,000 (€2,700/acre). Although this is land in need of a considerable amount of work to bring it up to a good level of quality, the potential is there for those prepared to put the effort in.
“It’s heavy land,” says selling agent James Lee. “It’s neglected and nothing has been done with it for years.”
While it is too early to gauge the interest yet (it’s only just on the market), the affordable price tag of the holding will be a strong pull.
So too will its position — in the townland of Ballyvolane, just outside Annacotty village, the University of Limerick and the outskirts of Limerick City. The M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway is also less than 2km from this holding.
The property is in one block, with only the public road dividing a small wooded area at its eastern end, while the River Shannon bounds its western end.
Whether or not it has development potential down the line is very far from certain. What is certain, however, is that the well-tended lands that surround it are of a very high quality, clearly illustrating the farm’s potential.