18.5-acre holding close to university to attract educated bids

Coming up for online public auction on September 30, the latest property from Newport-based REA John Lee is one that will surely attract a lot of interested bidders.

The 18.5-acre holding is in a very convenient location with a price quoted at just €50,000 (€2,700/acre). Although this is land in need of a considerable amount of work to bring it up to a good level of quality, the potential is there for those prepared to put the effort in.