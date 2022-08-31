47-acre Wexford farm beside M11 driving good interest

Getting a piece of land located right beside a motorway is an advantage that will immediately pique the interest of a number of potential buyers, access always counting amongst some of the most important elements.
The current offering from Enniscorthy-based auctioneers Phoenix Estates is one that will test the market from this point of view. The 47-acre farm adjoins the M11 (just to the east of the Dublin-Wexford motorway) and about a 10-minute drive from Enniscorthy.
According to selling agent Aidan Leacy, it’s a good-quality land parcel in a convenient location in the county.
“It’s good-quality agricultural land,” said Mr Leacy. “There was barley growing on it this year and it’s been under tillage for the last few years ... It’s nicely laid out in two fields and there’s good road frontage on it.”
The farm is just 3km from the Oylgate M11 roundabout, 3km from Oylgate village and about 5km from Enniscorthy.
“There is an older-style farmyard on it, with numerous farm buildings and out-offices and a stone-built traditional style farmhouse... it does need to be modernised inside,” Mr Leacy said.
The agent said interest in the holding had been encouraging so far in this part of the country where all farming types are to be found, thriving.
As for the price guide, the auctioneer remains tight-lipped. But going by the land quality in this case and comparing it with recent similar sales in the area, it’s a property that should fetch in the region of €900,000 (€19,000/acre).