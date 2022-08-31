47-acre Wexford farm beside M11 driving good interest

Getting a piece of land located right beside a motorway is an advantage that will immediately pique the interest of a number of potential buyers, access always counting amongst some of the most important elements.

The current offering from Enniscorthy-based auctioneers Phoenix Estates is one that will test the market from this point of view. The 47-acre farm adjoins the M11 (just to the east of the Dublin-Wexford motorway) and about a 10-minute drive from Enniscorthy.