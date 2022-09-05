92 acres of stunning West Cork land for €270,000

For those who dream of owning an attractive chunk of the Wild Atlantic coastline of Ireland, this is a property that will fit the bill. What one does with it after that is another matter, of course.

The latest offering from the Cork city offices of O’Connor Murphy features 92 acres of land on the coast of the Mizen Peninsula in West Cork.

The land quality isn’t Golden Vale level but it would be a sizeable holding for someone to purchase to use as grazing for sheep, for example.

“It would be only suitable for sheep-grazing. Part of it would be rough terrain,” says selling agent Brigid Downes of the property, which is in a remote area, approximately 8km from Goleen, 2km from Mizen Head Signal Station and 2km from the famous Barleycove Beach.

The property is in a series of separate portfolios and features a long stretch of coastline on the southern edge of the Mizen Head, with superb panoramic views. In spite of its limitations in terms of land use, the reaction so far has been encouraging, according to the selling agents.

“We’ve had a steady stream of enquiries since it went up,” says Brigid. “It’s not just from a local or national level too – we’ve had a number of people from overseas enquiring too.”

The lure of such a splendidly located piece of land could certainly be a strong one in terms of the property’s aesthetics, but there is a growing market for poorer land from the dairying sector too, with many such farmers seeking to increase their holdings as cheaply as possible to offset against their nitrate levels.

The price guide is €270,000. At €2,900/acre, it makes for a very tempting prospect for a number of different potential purchasers. It will be interesting to see just who ends up with what is surely the most southerly piece of land for sale in Ireland this year.