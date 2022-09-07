Brace of farms on the market in North Kerry worth watching

With two sizeable farms in North Kerry on the market this week, Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack will expect a good number of enquiries over the coming weeks, with many keenly observing from the sidelines.

The larger of the two is a farm of 61.58 acres in the townland of Ballymackessy, approximately 2km from the village of Ballylongford. It’s 9km from Tarbert and the N69 in an area of good agricultural land where dairying is the predominant activity in a varied landscape.

“This is a very nice place,” says selling agent Maurice Stack. “The land is in excellent condition. One corner of the land is only a couple of hundred yards to the village. It’s a very accessible place – accessible to Listowel and to the main road.”

The property is all in grass at the moment but would lend itself to any number of other sectors of agricultural activity. There are no entitlements coming with the farm, which has been let for a number of years but has been well maintained and comes to the market in good heart.

“There are good farm buildings on it also,” says Maurice. “There’s one new shed there, as a well as a milking parlour and various other outbuildings.”

The property has a traditional farmhouse giving 125m2 of living space – an additional asset that strengthens the farm’s appeal.

The farmhouse and buildings on the 62-acre farm at Ballymackessy. The traditional farmhouse has 125m2 of living space.

“The house is an old stone farmhouse with an extension built onto it. There are three bedrooms — one ensuite — a kitchen, a sitting room and bathroom. The roof and the structure are fine, there’s no problem there. It just needs a bit of interior decoration and upgrading. Whoever will buy it will put their own stamp on it. It’s in good habitable condition.”

There has already been keen interest in the holding and there has been an opening offer on it. The price guide is €600,000 (€10,000/acre) – a price that should be achievable given the quality of the package on offer.

The second farm is also in the vicinity of Tarbert. It’s a 50.87-acre holding in the townland of Tarmons East, approximately 4km from Tarbert and 14km from Listowel.

The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality, according to the selling agents.

“It’s a lovely 50-acre farm,” says Maurice. “It’s all fenced and has a central roadway – a lovely bit of land.”

The property also has extensive road frontage and the agents say that there is possible potential for residential sites, subject to planning permission.

The outbuildings include a slatted unit and two 3-bay sheds. The existence of the original farmhouse on the lands adds an extra string to the bow of this holding. The property is in a derelict condition but a refurbishment project could yield important rental income or serve as a dwelling for the next owner.

With this property too, the price expectation is a reasonable one.

“We’re hoping that it will make around €9,000 per acre,” says Maurice. “I’ve shown it to a couple of people already and the interest is good... there’s a lovely slatted unit there which was only built about 10 or 15 years ago and the land is in excellent condition.”

The 50-acre farm at Tarmons East has extensive road frontage and the agents say that there is possible potential for residential sites, subject to planning permission.

Just as with the Ballymackessy property, Maurice says, the layout and fencing are very good and there is water laid on for all the units.

With a combined acreage of 112 acres, these two farms represent an important quantity of quality land hitting the Kerry market, which, through a quirk of fate, was somewhat starved of farmland for sale last year.

With the properties ticking a lot of boxes in terms of manageability, access and good outbuildings, there is likely to be many interested parties and the fact that offers are already coming in is no surprise. Furthermore, the fact that both possess the original dwellings on site is an important factor.

For both of these properties, there is the real possibility of the “Kerry Shares Factor” coming into play. For the many farmers who benefitted from the spin-off of the transformation of Kerry Co-op into Kerry Foods, opportunities to acquire large parcels of good quality land are generally eagerly awaited. This factor could exert upward pressure on the prices of both of these quality farms.