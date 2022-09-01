Cork farmers awarded IFA honorary life membership 

Two Co Cork farmers have been awarded honorary life memberships of the Irish Farmers' Association.

Richard O’Connor from Ballydaly received the award in recognition of his lifelong commitment, loyalty, and support to the IFA at branch, regional, and county level.

Similarly, John Coleman from Cobh received the award for his time dedicated to the IFA at branch, county, and national level.

Richard O'Connor receives his award. Pictured: Kathleen O’Connor; IFA president Tim Cullinan; Richard O’Connor; and Cork Central IFA chairman Conor O’Leary.

Both awards were presented to the stalwarts by IFA president Tim Cullinan at a recent function held by Cork IFA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking at the event, Mr Cullinan said that Mr O’Connor was “instrumental” in the functioning of the Duhallow IFA branch over the years.

“Richard was an excellent branch man, a man that would challenge everything within the organisation and that’s what we need, people that will challenge us all from time and time,” Mr Cullinan said.

The IFA president also thanked Mr Coleman for his work with the association, recognising the role he previously held as chairman of the IFA’s horticulture committee.

“Committee chairs in our association are very important, and people who take on that mantle and drive their sector is a huge achievement," Mr Cullinan told the crowd of over 200 people who turned out to the regional event last week.