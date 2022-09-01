Cork farmers awarded IFA honorary life membership 

Cork farmers awarded IFA honorary life membership 

John Coleman receives his award at the recent event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pictured: Mary Coleman; IFA president Tim Cullinan; John Coleman; and Cork Central IFA chairman Conor O’Leary.

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:42

Two Co Cork farmers have been awarded honorary life memberships of the Irish Farmers' Association. 

Richard O’Connor from Ballydaly received the award in recognition of his lifelong commitment, loyalty, and support to the IFA at branch, regional, and county level.

Similarly, John Coleman from Cobh received the award for his time dedicated to the IFA at branch, county, and national level.

Richard O'Connor receives his award. Pictured: Kathleen O’Connor; IFA president Tim Cullinan; Richard O’Connor; and Cork Central IFA chairman Conor O’Leary.
Richard O'Connor receives his award. Pictured: Kathleen O’Connor; IFA president Tim Cullinan; Richard O’Connor; and Cork Central IFA chairman Conor O’Leary.

Both awards were presented to the stalwarts by IFA president Tim Cullinan at a recent function held by Cork IFA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking at the event, Mr Cullinan said that Mr O’Connor was “instrumental” in the functioning of the Duhallow IFA branch over the years.

“Richard was an excellent branch man, a man that would challenge everything within the organisation and that’s what we need, people that will challenge us all from time and time,” Mr Cullinan said.

The IFA president also thanked Mr Coleman for his work with the association, recognising the role he previously held as chairman of the IFA’s horticulture committee.

“Committee chairs in our association are very important, and people who take on that mantle and drive their sector is a huge achievement," Mr Cullinan told the crowd of over 200 people who turned out to the regional event last week.

More in this section

EU Flags Flying at the European Commission Building Brussels Belgium Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan approved
Eggs background. Closeup view of eggs in carton box on wooden table. The survival of the egg industry in Ireland at risk
The UK's oilseed rape crop failed spectacularly: Irish farmers are trying to avoid the same happening here The UK's oilseed rape crop failed spectacularly: Irish farmers are trying to avoid the same happening here
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Pictured: Helen Hammersley; current award recipient Conor Hammersley; Teagasc director Frank O Mara; and Joe Hammersley.</p>

Applications open for Fulbright-Teagasc Awards

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices