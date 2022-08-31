Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan approved

Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan has been formally adopted by the European Commission, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The draft CAP Strategic Plan was resubmitted to the European Commission in early August 2022, with preliminary information about the proposed implementation, opening dates and other details for new schemes for the period 2023 - 2027 has already begun to issue to farmers.

DAFM is also developing the administrative and IT systems necessary to ensure that schemes can launch according to schedule, and with a smooth transition between CAP periods.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I am pleased to confirm that the European Commission has this morning formally adopted Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.

"This is another important milestone in the finalisation of the Plan. In particular, this will give clarity to farmers to help plan ahead over the next decade.”

The minister described the plan as a "farmer-friendly and well-funded CAP" with almost €10bn of funding allocated to support its implementation, but emphasised that further steps still remain before the plan is finally approved by Government.

"While today's earlier than expected adoption by the Commission is welcome, there remain a couple of further steps to undertake," he said.

"The first of these is for my Department to finalise the Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment, taking account of the changes made to the draft Plan over the course of the engagement with the Commission in recent months.

"This work is well advanced, and when completed, I will then bring the adopted CAP Strategic Plan and environmental assessments to Government for final approval."