Tempting 70-acre West Waterford farm in heavenly setting

In a part of Co Waterford where the appearance of larger blocks of land on the marketplace is a rarity, there should be a good deal of interest in the current offering from East Cork/ West Waterford specialist Brian Gleeson Property.

The 70-acre holding is located in the townland of Deerpark — just outside Lismore and close to some of the most scenic parts of the Blackwater Valley.

The land around this part of the world is known for its deep fertile soil, with dairying being by far the most dominant sector. This farm offers a mixture of different land uses: just over half of it (39 acres) is in tillage, with 19.7 acres in forestry and the remaining 11.7 acres in grass.

“This is top-class free-draining land,” says Brian. “It offers the discerning buyer a rare opportunity to purchase an excellent and well-presented farm... Farms of this calibre and superb location rarely come to the market. It’s a property that will appeal to a wide variety of purchasers.”

Located approximately 3km southeast of Lismore, the main area of the land is just south of the Owbeg River and less than 2km from a section of the River Blackwater where the banks rise dramatically on either side, giving a Rhine-like perspective occasionally overlooked by eye-catching follies and former grand houses.

A private roadway off the public road gives good access to all sections of the farm. The area under forestry features a mixture of species; mainly ash, sitka spruce and douglas fir, planted between 2000 and 2005.

The area under tillage at present is laid out in good divisions and, according to the selling agents, is suitable for all agricultural purposes.

The grassland section is of good quality too and is currently used for silage. A forded area allows heavy machinery access while smaller vehicles can use the stone bridge.

The house is a three-bedroom hip-roof bungalow in excellent condition throughout and in an attractive setting. The yard and variety of outbuildings have been similarly well maintained.

The price guide of €800,000 is a reasonable one, considering the extent of the package on offer. This is a holding that will suit a variety of people for its impressive qualities.