80-acre Limerick farm set for Tipperary auction date

Coming up for public auction on September 28 at the Aherlow House Hotel in Tipperary is an 80-acre farm located over the border near the town of Galbally, Co. Limerick.

The man with the gavel on the day will be Matt Ryan of Tipperary-based auctioneers Mattew Ryan & Son. He describes this large property as a prime roadside holding “within the scenic Glen of Aherlow, commanding stunning views of the Galtee Mountains.”

The farm’s location is also a very convenient one. It is within convenient commuting distance of Limerick city for example (49km to the northwest), as well as a convenient commute from the M7 and Mitchelstown (18km to the south).

It’s in the townland of Knockanebrack, a short distance from the villages of Galbally (5km) and Lisvernane (3km).

“It’s a very good piece of ground,” says Matt. “There are 80 acres in total and there’s a natural divide, with the house on 10 acres in one lot and the remaining 70 acres in the other.”

The property is due to be presented on the auction day in lots. Lot 1 comes with the farmhouse, farmyard and 10 acres. Lot 2 comprises good quality lands (40a) and forestry lands (30a) that total 70 acres, while Lot 3 includes the entire holding.

“There’s been a good bit of interest in the farm so far,” says Matt.

There’s been a number of people interested in the house with the 10 acres. We’ve had a couple of enquiries for the 70-acre section of Lot 2 and we’ve a couple of other people who are interested in the entire holding. But, it’s still very early days yet.

There are a few weeks to go before the hammer comes down on this property and it will be very interesting to see whether or not the farm sells in lots. The house is an attractive two-storey home in very good condition but in need of some modernisation and there’s no doubt that the need for housing in Ireland will see a strong push for Lot 1.

But many public auctions with similar offerings lately have ended up selling the entire holding for a higher figure than the combination. The rarity of higher acreage is an attraction that can’t be underestimated either.

The price guide for the entire farm is €750,000. Lot 1 is guided at €250,000 and Lot 2 is guided at €500,000 (€7,100/acre).