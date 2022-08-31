Big interest in 79-acre East Cork farm guiding €8,000/acre

Another sizeable chunk of East Cork land is new to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Property Partners Dick Barry & Sons.

The farm is in the townland of Ballybrowney, 4km west of Rathcormac and close to the M8 motorway. As selling agent Michael Barry explained, the farm offers good value for money in a part of the country which is highly sought after.

“There’s been a good deal of interest in this farm,” Mr Barry said. “We’ve been advertising the farm for the last few weeks and we’ve people with interest in the entire holding, as well as people interested in buying parts of the farm.”

The 79-acre property represents a large holding that doesn’t come up too often in East Cork and it can be sub-divided, should market demand dictate it.

There is a house coming with the farm but the sister of the former owner of the farm has right of residency on it.

“We’ve advertised it as being for sale in ‘one or more lots’,” Mr Barry said. “And because it comes in two separate folios, it would be a very simple thing to sub-divided the property into two separate parts.”

With 33 acres in one of the folios and the remaining 46 acres in the other, the agent confirmed there had already been an offer on the smaller of the two possible lots.

“It’s a nice farm,” Mr Barry said. “It’s a grassland farm and it wouldn’t be a dual-purpose farm, really. The lower part of the farm would be heavier in nature and would be in need of a little attention.”

The property is in a good location, with the nearest junction to the M8 less than a 10-minute drive away and Fermoy under 10km away. It enjoys a good stretch of road frontage off the Rathcormac-Ballynoe road.

The guide price is €8,000/acre and the selling agents said this level had almost been reached already at the time of writing. It would, therefore, be within the bounds of reality to expect it might exceed the guide figure at some point in the near future.

“It is a very realistic price guide,” Mr Barry said. “It’s an executor sale too so it’s going to be sold. There are no entitlements going with it.”

There is a house coming with the farm but the sister of the former owner of the farm has right of residency on it. Therefore, it is an additional asset which will come into fruition at some point in the future.

The real value here, however, is in the land itself and it will be interesting to see what price level it reaches when it is sold.