Lamb trade: A week to wipe the gloss off 2022

Another disappointing week for lamb producers has wiped the last of the gloss from the 2022 trade.
Processing commenced on Monday with prices back by 5-10 cents/kg on last week for the kill on the day, while the prices for Tuesday morning onwards have been reflecting a drop of 10-20 cents/kg.
On Tuesday, the quoted prices had dropped to 620-600 cents/kg, with the returns to some suppliers down by up to 30 cents/kg from a week earlier.
Processors are blaming a drop in consumer demand for lamb slightly outside of the seasonal pattern for the fall in prices, as the usual holiday period draws to a close and normally leads to an uplift in consumer purchases. However, there was still interest in supplies with reports of 640-645 cents/kg for good lambs.
The live sales on Monday was described as "sluggish", reflecting the drop in the prices at the factories. There were 900 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday with a top price of €150 for a pen of 15 butcher's lambs weighing 56kg.
A lot of 20 weighing 59kg sold for €145, a lot of 18 weighing 50kg made €146 and a pen of 18 weighing 48kg sold for €140. Factory-type lambs sold for up to €81 over.